Remembrance Day Services scheduled for the rural areas

Remembrance Day services for rural area are as follows: Saturday November 11th.

Church services at the Devlin Hall at 10:15 a.m.

Devlin Cenotaph 11a.m.

Emo Cenotaph 11:45 a.m.

Barwick 1:30 p.m.

Stratton 2:00 p.m.

Rainy River First Nations, Manitou Cenotaph 2:45 p.m.

Emo Legion Freewill lunch 12:30 p.m.

Emo Remembrance Day Supper 5p.m.

Tickets $20 each and 12 and under $10

Tickets are available at the Emo Legion Wednesday- Saturday from 4-6 p.m. For more information call the Legion at 482-2250

Remembrance Day Lawn signs are available for sale in the clubroom now and the price is $20 each.

The Emo Legion will host Beer and Burger this Friday November 3rd.,there will also be a meat draw held that evening. Tickets for the meat draw can be purchased for the draw ahead of time, one doesn’t have to be present to win.

Dance Township Association members are having a 50/50 draw to raise money to finish the Dance Hall renovations. Tickets are $20 and tickets are not sold to anyone under 18 years old. The draw will be held December 26th. at Devlin’s General Store.

Tickets will be sold at Emo Cloverleaf this Saturday (November 4)

Tickets are being sold at Devlin’s General Store, Tompkins Hardware, Great Bear, Norlunds, Hair and Body Care, Superior Propane, Bait and Tackle, Bush’s General Supply, Birch Point Camp plus all Dance Township Association members.

The Rainy River Ladies Auxiliary are hosting a Remembrance Day Tea this

Sunday, November 5th. from 2-4 p.m. The event takes pkace at thr Rainy River Legion. Admission is $5 and dainties, coffee and tea will be served. There will be baking, a penny table and a vendors table.

Sending caring thoughts and get well wishes to Jeannine Cornell. Jeanine recently underwent surgery and is in Riverside Hospital.

A reminder that clocks are turned back an hour this Sunday November 5. Always a good idea to set them back before going to bed Saturday night.

A happy 65th. birthday to Pat Hyatt. Your community wishes you all the best in the coming years!

A reminder that the Hunters Supper takes place this Saturday (November 4th.) at the Stratton Rec. Centre. Tickets are $20 and advance tickets only are being sold. Contact Telford at 807-271-2007 or Richard at 807-276-7580.

Robin’s 2 cents

A doctor told a wife to give her husband one pill a day and one drink of whisky to improve his strength after an operation. A month later, the doctor called to see how her husband was doing.

“Well,” said the wife, “he’s a little behind with the pills, but he’s six months ahead with the whisky.”