Recent celebrations abound in the district

Celebration’s definitely abounded recently in our district, especially in our Devlin area.

Gordon and Jeannine still holding hands and hearts after 70 years of marriage.

Gordon and Jeanine Cornell celebrated their 70 anniversary on Saturday, August 24. with a lovely gathering at Knox United Church. The event was attended by family, friends, neighbours, all happy to share this anniversary with the happy couple. The district sends them all the best on this milestone anniversary. May you continue to be an example of what commitment is all about.

Sending congratulations to Blake and Maria Kellar (Henzmann). The happy couple were married Saturday (August 24) on Kellar’s family property. Happy parents are Jack and Luella Kellar and Arnold and Bridgette Henzmann.

Happy 50th. anniversary to George and Cathy Robinson. The couple celebrated this special anniversary on August 17. To make the day even more memorable was the marriage of their daughter Amy and Mike French. The marriage took place in Alberta. Sending marriage wishes to both couples from the district.

Happy 25th anniversary wishes to Patti (Hyatt) and Vance Halstead. May you enjoy many more years together.

Inez Anderson enjoying her 90th birthday celebration!

A happy 90th. birthday to Inez Anderson. Inez was honoured with a birthday party Friday (August 23) at the Devlin Hall. Family and friends from near and far shared this milestone birthday with Inez. Inez gave a heartfelt speech on how grateful she is for the 90 years she’s enjoyed and her family. The district sends Inez wishes for many more years of health and special moments to cherish.

Sending 70th. birthday wishes to Brenda Marr. Brenda celebrated this milestone birthday on August 25th. All the best on the upcoming year and many more birthdays.

The Senior’s Committee are starting the coffee gatherings, that were enjoyed by many earlier in the year. The first gathering of the season takes place September 10th. The coffee gathering takes place at the Devlin Hall from 1-3 p.m. Everyone 55 plus is invited to attend. Come out and share sone friendly conversation and find out how everyone spent their summer!

The annual Naicatchewenin Fall Bass/Walleye Classic takes place September 13/14. Those wanting to register a team can do so via Facebook, text or call Connie at 897-276-7998. The entry fee is $300.00 There is an Early Bird draw for those who enter before September 1.

The always enjoyed Beer and Burger and meat draw starts September 6 at the Emo Legion. Beer and Burger starts at 5 p.m. This event will take place every second Friday following the September 6 event.

The Emo Legion will start carpet bowling on September 3 at 9:30 a.m. Bowling is followed by lunch.

The Emo Legion is hosting a fun filled evening featuring a Johnny Cash impersonator on September 28. Adam T will be the performer. Tickets are $25, call the Legion at 482-2250 for information.

The Emo Legion is selling tickets for the Scott Woods Concert. This event takes place September 19. at the Townsend Theatre. Tickets are $45 and cash only will be accepted.

Robin’s 2 cents

You put your left leg in, your back goes out, you’re creaking and cramping and you’ve got a dose of gout…You Twist and Shout and a little wee comes out…That’s that aging is all about!