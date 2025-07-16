Rainy River Valley District Agriculture Fair coming soon

The 125th annual Rainy River Valley District Agriculture Fair is coming soon. This year the dates of the fair are August 14-16.

The fair will have all its favourite events including stock car races, midway, bingo, live entertainment, logger’s contest, parade and much more. This year there will be a new event replacing the Fair Queen Contest, this year the contest will choose a Fair Ambassador.

Don and Dixie Kinnear have been chosen to be the 2025 Feature Family. This well-deserved title will honour the couple throughout the fair. Congratulations to you both on earning this title.

Sincere sympathy and prayers to the family and friends of Pietje Mary van Vliet on her passing on June 27. PJ passed at the age of 91. Linda and Al Empey, their children, PJ’s family living afar, her 42 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren, along with her St. Patrick’s church family will miss her dearly. She will always be remembered for her generosity and kindness she shared with all that knew her.

A happy 90th birthday to Dorothy Sylvester. Dorothy reached this milestone birthday on June 10.

Also celebrating his birthday was Dorothy’s husband Bill whom turned 93 the same day. A lovely birthday party was enjoyed at the Emo Legion on July 12 with friends and family sharing memories, laughter and well wishes for this couple.

A happy belated 85th birthday to Bev Kozenchanko. Bev’s birthday was June 28. She celebrated with family with a birthday supper at her home.

A delightful baby shower was held June 21 for Brittany Hyatt and Seth Bird. The Métis hall was beautifully decorated and the food was superb. Brittany and baby were showered with many gifts.

Happy grandparents are Crystal and Steve McEvoy and Deb and Dan Bird and great-grandparents Pat and Gord Hyatt and Dick Bird.

Robin’s 2 cents:

I’m noticing many seniors are dealing with kidney stones, gall stones and bladder stones.

I guess we’ve entered the stone age!