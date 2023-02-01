Rainy River High School to host NORWOSSA-A volleyball playoffs

The Rainy River High School will be hosting NORWOSSA A division playoffs on February 15 and 16. The Rainy River Owls Senior Girls volleyball team will play for gold on February 16. Come out and cheer and good luck to all team. All games to be played at the RR High School and a canteen will be available.

The Emo Food Bank & Thrift Shop donated $12,500.00 back to the community during 2022. Listed below are seven disbursements of their Outreach Community Funds:

April – $1000.00, to Fort Frances High School Chem Free Grad

April – $500.00, to Rainy River High School Chem Free Grad

May – $1000.00 to Rainy River District School Board, $500.00 each for two volunteerism Bursaries

July – $2000.00, Rainy River District 4-H Beef Club

July – $2500.00, Emo Public Library

December – $5000.00, Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society- 4-H Building

December – $500.00, Knox United Church supporting Community Christmas Dinner 2022.

A big thank you to the Emo Food Bank & Thrift Shop volunteers for their generosity to the Rainy River District. Much appreciated by all.

February 3 is a P.A. for all district students!

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Bonnie Simmons (Crowe).

Bonnie was a kind, caring and classy lady. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Robin’s 2 cents

On a rural road, a police officer pulled a farmer over and said, “Sir, do you realize your wife fell out of the truck several miles back ?” To which the farmer replied: “Thank God, I thought I had gone deaf!”