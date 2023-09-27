Rainy Lake bass tourney this weekend

The annual Rainy Lake Fall Bass Classic is set to go this Saturday (September 1st.) at Birch Point Camp. Fifty teams have signed up to try their skills in bringing in the largest weight. Dale LaBelle( organizer) says it always a great day and enjoyed by both anglers and spectators. Come out and enjoy the weigh ins beginning at 4p.m.

Happy 80th birthday to Carol Booth. Carol reached this milestone birthday September 26. she was honoured with a “completely surprised” birthday party on Sunday September 24. Carol entered the Devlin Hall to be greeted by a hall full of family and friends all wishing her a happy birthday and wanting to share their love and appreciation of this fun loving lady. Many laughs, memories and a well deserved tribute to a lady that keeps on moving and living life to its fullest every day. May you enjoy many more birthdays, Carol.

The Guthrie and Knox United Churches have been combining services at alternating locations. Services for October 1 will be in Emo at 11 a.m. with Peggy Mason and communion with Nancy Flook. A luncheon provided by Knox to follow in the freshly renovated Hall.

There will be a Lions Hunter’s Supper this year November 4 at the Stratton Community Rec Centre. Supper will be served at 6 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. The evening is always lots of fun. More information to follow.

The lucky winners of the meat draw at Friday night Beer and Burger were Val Rose and Mavis St. Hilaire.

The next Beer and Burger and meat draw is October 6th at the Emo Legion. Come out and enjoy a fun evening and support our local Legion and all their good works.

The next Bingo is set for October 17. The Legion Bingo will now be offering hot food during Bingo starting at 5:30.

﻿Robin’s 2 cents

An 89 year old woman was arrested for shoplifting. When she went before the judge he asked her, “ What did you steal”. She replied, “A can of peaches”. The judge asked her why she had stolen the can of peaches she replied that she was hungry.

Then the judge asked her how many peaches were in the can. She replied six. The judge said, “Then I will give you six days in jail”.

Before the judge could actually pronounce the punishment, the woman’s husband spoke up and asked the judge if he could say something on his wife’s behalf. The judge said, “What is it?” The husband said, “She also stole a can of peas.”