Pushing up Daisies to be a day of education and awareness

The second “Pushing Up Daisies” Fair takes place May 15 this year. This event is organized by the Sunset Country Palliative Care committee. Everyone is invited and bring your loved ones. Come and browse the informational booths and speak to local services to help you and your family support the journey of death and dying. The event will be held at Rainy Crest in the Hallet Hall from 1-4 p.m. If you require more information call Laura McCormick at 276-2483 or Norma Reather at 274-2347 extension 211. I attended this event last year and it’s a very informative event making awareness of the journey of death and dying.

The Devlin Guthrie United Church will host a Mother’s Day Tea and Bake Sale this Saturday (May 4) at the Devlin Hall from 2-3:30 p.m. There will be desserts to enjoy plus baking, a penny table, and draws. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for youth 6-12 years old and 5 and under pay no admission. The draws begin at 3 p.m. Call Charlene at 275-8841 or Trudy at 276-0420 if you like to donate to the penny table or baking.

The next LaVallee Seniors coffee gathering is May 7 at the Devlin Hall. We will have Dennis Smith performing his magic show. This is a delightful show of fun and anticipation. Everyone 55 plus is invited. Coffee, tea and home baking is always offered.

The Elvis Tribute held last Friday (April 26) was a huge success. The Legion was full of spectators eager to listen to Elvis’s oldies and see his famous moves. Adam T Elvis did not disappoint the crowd. Thanks to the Legion for their continued efforts to host another evening for people of all ages to enjoy.

There will be a Beer and Burger night this Friday (May 3) at the Emo Legion, the alway the popular meat draw will also take place that evening.

The Emo Legion is hosting their first Corn Hole tournament on May 10. There is a $30 entry fee per team of two. You must be 17 years of age to attend or play. Doors open at 6 p.m and games begin at 7 p.m. Call the Emo Legion at 482-2250 if more information is required.

There will be a Barn Concert at Cornell’s Farm on Friday May 17, featuring Kim Churchill. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Fort Frances Library for $25, at the door for $30 or at Eventbrite for $26.75.

The Emo Walleye Classic is May 23-25 this year. The committee is looking for volunteers to make this another successful event. Please call Tanya Smith at 629-6737 if you would like to volunteer. There will be a dance May 25 (Saturday) featuring Party Rock from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Lakers hockey team is providing a roast pork supper with all the trimmings on Saturday (May 25). The cost of the meal is $25.

The Devlin Tops Club will not be hosting a salad supper this year. This is due to renovations taking place in our Devlin Hall. Here’s hoping it’s held next year and all our supper attendees join us for a delicious meal and social evening.

Our community and the entire district sends Shirley Morrish get well wishes and caring thoughts for a full speedy recovery. Shirley recently suffered a heart attack. She spent time in Thunder Bay hospital undergoing surgery. Thankfully she’s back home.

Sincere sympathy to Carol Booth, her sister Marilyn and their families in the passing of Naida Wolfe (Carol and Marilyn’s sister). Naida lived in Thunder Bay, was an excellent florist and her passion for this lasted until her health failed.

Education week is May 6 to 10. Crossroads is holding special events during this week. Listed below are some of the events students and teachers will partake in:

Crossroads School is hosting the annual Chess Tournament on Tuesday May 7 during the school day from 10a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Spectators are welcome to join in on this event. There will be a canteen available. It is expected 120 will participate.

There will be a pancake breakfast at Crossroads on Friday (May 10) starting at 10 a.m. parents are invited to attend. There will be a Family Fun Night May 8 from 5-6:30 p.m.

The Scholastic Book Fair will be held on May 8 and 9 in the Crossroads Library during the school day and also Wednesday evening, May 8, during that Family Fun Night. There are lots of books to chose from, with all monies raised going to purchase more books for the school’s library. Credit cards, debit and cash are accepted for all sales of books. Call the school at 486-3329 for more information regarding any school events.

The Devlin/ Emo United church services for the month of May are as follows: May 5 and 19 in Emo and May 12 and 26 in Devlin.

All services start at 10 a.m.

Robin’s 2 cents

You know what they say… April showers, snow, earthquakes and Eclipse bring May flowers. We hope!