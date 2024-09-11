Naicatchewenin Fall Bass/Walleye tournament takes place this weekend

The annual Naicatchewenin Fall Bass/Walleye fishing tournament takes place Friday (September 13 and Saturday (September 14). The boats take off at 8a.m. and weigh-ins start at 4p.m. Thirty six teams have registered to date, registration is open until Wednesday at midnight. Local teams from the district and Atikokan are all hoping to win this fun filled, enjoyable tournament. Cash prizes will be awarded for the heaviest walleye, the heaviest bass, the heaviest and smallest bag and the hidden weight.

Boats at last year’s Naicatchewenin Fall Bass/Walleye Classic get ready for take-off. The annual tournament will take place this weekend, September 13 and 14. – NFN Fall Bass & Walleye Classic Facebook photo

There will be both a horseshoe and corn hole tournament on Saturday, games begin at 10a.m.

The monies raised from the penny table fundraiser during this tournament will be given to the children of Glenn Smith, Glenn’s children Darcy, Teresa and Shea have been making numerous trips to Thunder Bay to support their dad, Glenn Smith who has been diagnosed with ALS( Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) also known as Lou Gehrigs Disease. Glenn is in the late stages of this disease. This disease requires special care from various health care providers. Glenn recently has been moved to St. Joe’s Hospital in Thunder Bay to receive the full care he needs and will remain there long term. The tournament committee have made it their mission to raise funds to help Glenn’s daughters with costs of fuel, meals and accommodations as they travel back and forth from here to Thunder Bay to be with their dad as he battles his everyday fight. There will also be a jar if anyone wishes to make a donation during the two day tournament. Glenn loved fishing and participated in a lot of tournaments over the years where he was very blessed to have made many good friends along the fishing trail. Although he is unable to fish this year he says,” Good luck!” to all the fishermen with a big smile and thumbs up. The committee, Glenn and his daughters send a huge thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity to their fundraiser. Miigwech from the crew.

The Guthrie United Church is hosting its annual Harvest Supper on September 29th. at the Devlin Hall. Advanced tickets only, adults $30, 6-12 years $18 and 5 and under eat free. The meal is ham, turkey and all the trimmings. Tickets are available at Devlin’s General Store, Kathy at 276-0502, Trudy at 276-0420 or Karen at 275-7277. Take outs will be available from 4:15-4:45 p.m.

Wedding congratulations to Samantha Stahn and Jeffrey Gustafson who were married on August 31st. at their home in Alberton. They had a lovely lawn party with 150 guests. Parents of the bride are Greg Stahn and the late Kathy Stahn. Parents of the groom are Shelly Gustafson and Dean Gustafson and grandmother Colleen Gustafson.

Also sending wedding congratulations to Ryan and Joleigh McDowall. The couple were wed on August 31st. at an outside wedding on Hwy. 602, the property where the couple first met. Proud parents are Patti and Tim McDowall and Lisa George and Darwin Hayes. Grandparents Maxine Hayes, Phyllis George and Bill McDowall.

Also congratulations to Jack and Carol Booth on their 60th. anniversary. This special anniversary is September 12th.

A happy 75th. birthday to Jim McQuaker. Jim reached this milestone birthday on September 3rd. The district sends you wishes for many more happy years.

Sending sympathy to Della and Craig McQuaker and families in the passing of Della’s father Hector Gaune. Hector passed on July 29th. with his two day daughters by his side. Hector was a kind, soft spoken man. He will be missed by his loving family and many friends.

The Emo Legion will host a corn hole tournament this Friday (September 13). The entry fee is $30 for a team of two. Cash prizes will be awarded. Doors open at 6p.m. and games begin at 7p.m.

Cribbage starts up at the Emo Legion on September 11th.

Carpet bowling takes place every Thursday at the Emo Legion starting at 9:30 a.m. Bowling is followed by a lunch for $10.00 for those who wish to purchase a meal.

Reminders that Scott Woods tickets are being sold at the Legion, cash only is accepted .This event takes place September 19th. at the Townsend Theatre in Fort Frances.

The Johnny Cash impersonator Adam T will perform at the Legion on September 28th. Tickets are $25.00

Call the Legion at 482-2250 if more information is required on these events or stop by the Legion to pick up your tickets.

There will be a special Emo Council meeting on Monday, September 16th. at 10 a.m. in the upstairs of the Emo/LaVallee arena. This meeting is open to the public in regard to the ambulance service in Emo.

Yoga classes will start September 19th. at the Devlin Hall. The classes start at 9:30a.m. and at this time are scheduled for five weeks. This is a one hour class. These classes are made possible by the recently formed seniors club with monies from the Ontario Government. Seniors must be 55+ to attend. The first 15 will be accepted. Call Glenda at 1 (807) 275-8166 to register. You are required to bring your own yoga matt. This is due seniors throughout the district.

Congratulations to Mitch Green and Anikka McTavish on the marriage. The couple wed August 10th. Parents are Jeff and Julie McTavish and Bob and Lori Green, grandparents Betty McTavish and Allan McTavish and Lorraine Gosselin and Darlene Mitchell. The district send you wishes for many years of happiness!

Robin’s 2 cents

Country units of measurement:

Next door = 1-2 minutes

Right up the rod= 5-10 minutes A couple miles = 10-20 minutes Not too far = 20-50 minutes

A little ways = overt an hour

A pretty good drive = 2 hours +