Naicatchewenin Fall Bass/ Walleye Classic coming soon

The annual Naicatchewenin Fall Bass/Walleye Classic (formerly North West Bay) takes place September 13 and 14, this year. The entry fee is $300.00. Those wanting to register a team can do so via Facebook, text or call Connie at 807-276-7998. Payment order will determine launch order. There is an Early Bird draw for those who enter before September 1. Take off time is 8 a.m. and weigh-ins start at 4 p.m. More information to follow.

Happy 85th birthday to Les Mose. Les celebrated his birthday August 19.

Celebrating her 50th is Angela Mose, Les’s daughter, on August 23.

Also a happy 80th birthday to Diana Mayes who recently reached this milestone birthday.

Our community sends you all wishes for a great year with many more birthdays to come!

Congratulations and marriage wishes to Jordan Mose and Amanda Hines. The couple were wed on Friday, August 16. The wedding took place at Jordan’s childhood home. Proud parents are Dave and Tracy Mose and Ross Hines, great grandparents are Les and Rose Mose, Nancy and Alex Johnston, Terry Dronyk and Dave and Dixie Robar. Our community sends the couple many years of happy marriage.

There will be a 70th anniversary celebration for Gordon and Jeannine Cornell on August 24 at Knox United, from 2-4 p.m. No gifts please.

The Emo Legion will start up their Beer and Burger and meat draw on September 6. This event will take place every second Friday following the September 6 event.

There will be a Johnny Cash impersonator at the Emo Legion on September 28 beginning at 7p.m. Tickets are $25. The performer Adam T recently performed an Elvis tribute at the Legion, and was thoroughly enjoyed by all attending. Call the Emo Legion at 481-2250 for more information.

The Emo Legion is selling tickets for the Scott Woods Concert that takes September 19 at the Townsend Theatre. Tickets are $45.00 and cash only will be accepted.

Canadian Mental Health is having a walking program designed with four elements: spending time in nature, being physically active, making social connections and well being tips and insights. The location for this event takes place August 29 until October 17. Those interested are asked to meet at the NWHU 76 St. for the first walk. Register by contacting Tamara Robson at 274-2347 extension 202 or Norma Reather at 274-2347 extension 211.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Elaine Hebert. Your community is holding you in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time.

The RRVAS Fall Fair is over for another year. This year’s fair was a huge success, the weather cooperated, events ran smoothly and laughter could be heard throughout the fair grounds.

The loggers contest saw 17 loggers including two rookies compete. When the final saw was shut off, the Champion Logger was Jason Caul, with dad Kelvin Caul taking the Safety Logger honour.

The $25,000 Fair Raffle Draw was won by Mary O’Conner from Fort Frances. Congratulations Mary.

A reminder school start up is Tuesday, September 3.

Robin’s 2 cents

So let me get this straight. I go to the store and buy a pound of sliced ham in a plastic bag, a loaf of bread in a plastic bag, a gallon of milk on a plastic jug, a pack of napkins in plastic wrap, a store-made salad in a plastic tub, and plastic bottles of mustard and ketchup, but they won’t give me a plastic bag to carry it home because the plastic bag is bad for the environment?