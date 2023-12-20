Municipal schedule altered for holidays

During the holiday season the Municipal Office will be closed from December 25 to January 1. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday January 2, 2024.

During the holiday season the landfill will be closed on Tuesday December 26, 2023.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Steve Latimer. He will be sadly missed by many. Always a community person, dedicated OPP and family member and friend. Our community is sending all grieving caring thoughts at this sad time.

The lucky meat draw winners at last weeks Beer and Burger were Shannon Kuchma and Phil Schram. The next Beer and Burger to be held at the Emo Legion is scheduled for January 12.

The annual Township of LaVallee’s Community Christmas Party and Fun Day was once again a wonderful evening. About 60 people attended. A big thank you to Ron and Charlene McTavish and their family for organizing, cooking and all the other extras done to make this an enjoyable evening. Santa made an early visit and there were treats for all young people.

The Dance Hall fundraiser 50/50 tickets will be sold this Saturday, December 23, at Cloverleaf Groceries in Emo. Be sure to pick up your $20 ticket and buy a few for Christmas gifts. The draw takes place Boxing Day at Devlin’s Corner Store.

Church Services take place December 24 at Emo Knox at 10 a.m. Ralph Fluit will be officiating.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a blessed and heartfelt Christmas holiday.

Robin’s 2 cents

There’s a new app that counts down the days to Christmas. We had something similar when I was a kid. We called it a calendar.