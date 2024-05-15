Municipal members attending many functions of local importance

The LaVallee municipality Reeve and councillors have been busy the last few weeks attending functions of importance and education. Reeve Lucille MacDonald and councillors Steve Loshaw, Elaine Hughes and Brendan Hyatt attended the yearly NOMA (Northern Ontario Municipal Association) conference. Lucille shared, ”It was an extremely busy conference with a great deal of information about a wide variety of items, many that can be utilized by our Municipality. It was great to meet

Council members from other areas and discuss challenges and successes.

Last Friday (May 10) Lucille,Steve and Elaine attended a Cultural Awareness presentation with speaker, Robert Horton of RR First Nations. Lucille shared”Robert is a great speaker and the three attending from our Municipality left with a better understanding of our history and treaties.”

There will be a Seniors Coffee gathering on 21st at the Devlin Hall from 1-3 p.m.

Another pancake breakfast will take place for seniors on June 4 from 9-11 a.m. All seniors in the district age 55 and over are welcome to attend these events.

Dennis Smith entertained seniors that attended last weeks May 7. coffee gathering. Dennis brought his magical magician show with him. It was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

A reminder that the Emo Walleye Classic takes place May 23-25. There will be a dance Saturday May 25 with music provided by Party Rock. Also on Saturday evening the Lakers Hockey Team will provide a roast pork supper with all the trimmings. The cost is $20.00.

Cornell’s Farms will host a barn concert this Friday May 17 starting at 7 p.m. The concert features Kim Churchill. Tickets are $30 at the door, at the Fort Frances library or can be purchased from Evenbrite for $26.75.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride takes place July 17th. at the Emo Fair Grounds starting at 7 p.m. This is a good will offering event.

There will not be Beer and Burger this Friday, May 17 the next Beer and Burger to take place at the Emo Legion is on May 31.

Kelly Teeple and her daughter Morgan take time to share a hug at last weeks Sturgeon Creek Tea. It was definitely a day for caring and sharing – Robin McCormick photo

Sturgeon Creek school hosted a delightful tea, cake and entertainment afternoon last Thursday (May 9). The classes entertained with their excellent voices and actions. Students served tea, coffee and cake with smiles. Hats off to all the hard work that goes into this yearly event. You can tell by the many attending it’s a great event!

A happy 70th birthday to Marcel DeGagne. Marcel reached this milestone birthday on May 10th. Your many family and friends wish you many more happy years ahead.

Robin’s 2 cents

A wife said to her husband “Doesn’t that embarrass you that people have seen you go up to the buffet table five times???”

“Not a bit,” he replied. “I just tell them I’m filling up the plate for you!”