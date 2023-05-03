Mardi-Gras promises a great evening

The upcoming Mari-Gras to be held May 13, and it promises to be a great evening. The District Fair Board, all organizers and volunteers have been working diligently to see this event be an evening to be enjoyed by all attending. All monies raised will go to the new 4-H building at the fairgrounds. The event takes place at the Emo LaVallee Arena. Cocktails will be served at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

There will be penny tables, a silent auction, a live auction, entertainment and much more to enhance the evening. Advance tickets only for this event. Call Joe Bodnar at 276-8637, Sherri Hay at 276-0783, Diane Gibson 275-8448, Mary Croswell 271-1586 or Gayle Hyatt 482-2972.

A reminder to all LaVallee Municipality Residents that there is a meeting May 11 regarding the Couchiching remediation project. The meeting takes place at the Devlin Hall from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Geoff Gillon of Rainy River Future Development Corp will facilitate the meeting. Refreshments will be available. Be sure to make this meeting a priority.

Cornerstone School in Emo is holding a 5K run/walk Saturday May 13. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. with the kids bubble run and the adults 5K run/walk starts at 10 a.m. Cost is $30.00 for adults, and $20.00 for kids. You can register the morning of the walk or visit the Facebook event page “80’s themed Fun Run and Walk Emo”, to find the online registration link.

The Emo Legion Branch #99 will host its ever popular Beer and Burgers this Friday night May 5. starting at 5 p.m. There will also be a meat draw take place that night. An Emo Jam starts at 7 p.m. A great evening of food, drink and dancing for all to enjoy.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Cheryl Beadle. Cheryl was a friendly soul, loved her family, many will remember her with a smile and twinkle in her eyes. She had a strong supportive family that saw her through her illness with dignity and grace. Our district is thinking of all suffering at this sad time.

Sending sympathy and prayers to the family of Bob Gouliquer. Bob was a wonderful, friendly man. His loves were many – family, friends, hard work, country living and always a hello and a twinkle in his eyes. He will be sadly missed by family, friends and his close knit community.

Sincere sympathy and caring thoughts to Laura and Tim Mutz and their family in the passing of Laura’s mom Peggy Barham. Peggy was a vibrant, lovely lady. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Congratulations to Heather Oltsher on her $12,885 win from the Riverside Hospital fundraiser. A reminder to everyone to purchase a ticket for May’s draw.

Hats off to all involved in the High Tea hospital fundraiser held Saturday afternoon. A fun filled afternoon and tribute to June Keddie. Every detail was perfect, you could feel the enjoyment of all attending. Once again thanks to all that made this event possible.

Also a big applause to all the students, teachers , the music provided, parents and the many others involved the the High School production of Mean Girls. Your efforts made for an enjoyable evening for many.

Robin’s 2 cents

Leena was tired of her husband coming home drunk, so she decided to scare him one night. She put on a devil costume and hid behind a tree to intercept him on the way home. When her husband walked by, she jumped out an stood before him with red horns, long tail and pitchfork.

“Who are you?” he slurred.

“I’m the devil,” Leena answered.

“Well, come home with me,” he said. “I’m married to your sister.”