Marc Sabourin retires from Devlin Canada Post

Postmaster Marc Sabourin retired from Devlin Canada Post on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 70 years of age.

Marc had worked at Devlin Canada Post for nine years, four months, being previously employed as postmaster at Armstrong Station. In total, Marc was employed with Canada Post for 13 years, 9 months. His reason for leaving Armstrong and locating to Devlin was a shortage of suitable housing in Armstrong, he shared, and it was impossible to buy an up-to-date housing in that location.

Marc has enjoyed his employment at the Devlin Post Office. He’s found people both in Devlin and throughout the District to be friendly and he’s a fan of northwestern Ontario, as he enjoys hunting and fishing. Last fall, Marc purchased a cabin on Wabigoon Lake (South of Dryden) that he has been working and will continue to work on. He’s sure to enjoy hunting and fishing at “the cabin.”

Marc also enjoys collecting old hunting and fishing gear. Marc owns a home on the Alberton area and will continue to spend time in the district.

After close to 14 years Marc Sabourin retires from Canada Post, with his last 9 years and 4 months spent at Devlin’s Canada Post office. – Robin McCormick photo

Prior to Marc’s career with Canada Post, he was with the OPP for thirty years, with 22 years in Northern Ontario. Marc was also employed with MTO as winter maintenance foreman for four winters previous to his Canada Post career.

Marc shared that Canada Post is a great place to work. It’s one of the top 100 employers in Canada and he would encourage anyone to apply to work for Canada Post.

Marc shared his feelings on his final day at Devlin’s Postoffice.

“It’s bittersweet and I know I’ll have a hard time standing still, as I like to keep busy,” he said.

I have no doubt Marc will keep busy, filling his days with his many passions. The community sends Marc all the best and thanks for being a vital part of our post office for over nine years!