Many seniors events happening in district over the summer months

Here is an update on LaVallee Seniors events. These events are made possible due to the recent funding approved for residents 55 plus.

The events are open to everyone:

A date has been set for a trip to Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical Centre (The Mounds) on July 24. The outing offers free bus ride (leaving the Devlin Ball Diamond at 9 a.m. A free walleye lunch will be served, as well as an hour and a half walk of the burial grounds(for those wanting to partake). Those wishing can enjoy an indoor self guided tour. Gulf carts are available for those requiring them.

The date has been set for a day on the lake. There will be a four-hour Rainy Lake Adventures boat ride. This takes place August 7. This event can take 33 seniors for an enjoyable time on Rainy Lake. The boats leave the Rendezvous at 8 a.m. Snacks and beverages will be offered on the boat. There will be an opportunity for a pay your own lunch after the boat ride is finished. There is no difficulty boarding the boat as the dock and boat floor are the same level.

The third event that has been booked is the Moose and Fiddle outdoor music concert. This takes place August 24 at Caliper Lake Park.

A bus will leave the Devlin ball diamond at 12:45 p.m. and travel to the park. Music begins at 2 p.m. Food booths are available on site. Plus venders will be selling their goods. Feel free to bring a lawn chair, cooler, bug spray or anything else you may require. Music ends around 9p.m.

All three of these events are paid for by monies received from government grant acceptance.

Text Lisa at 276-7555 or Pat at 276-3042 to register for the event(s) you would like to attend. These events are not limited to LaVallee residents but open to anyone in the district.

The horseshoe pits have been completed and waiting for all eager throwers. These pits are at the Devlin ball diamond.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Darren Blattner. Darren will be sadly missed by many. May family and friends draw comfort in knowing many have you in their thoughts and prayers at this sad time.

Sending condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Aaron Calder. His sudden and unexpected passing has left many saddened and grieving. May you find peace and comfort knowing the district has you in our thoughts and prayers.

The Emo Museum held their annual Pie Social last Wednesday (July 10). Summer student Katrina Klug was kept busy serving pie and beverages along with Museum members helping also. Many enjoyed this event. The museum is seeking new board members and volunteers are welcome.

Hats off to all involved with the musical” Spelling Bee” it was an evening of pleasure to watch the production.

Robin’s 2 cents

Two elderly women were out driving in a large car; neither one could hardly see over the dashboard. As they were cruising along, they came to an intersection. The stoplight was red but they went on through. The woman in the passenger seat thought to herself, “I must be losing it. I could have sworn we just went through a red light!” After a few more minutes they came to another intersection, the light was red, and again they went right through. This time, the passenger was almost sure that the light had been red, but was also concerned that she might be seeing things. She was getting nervous and decided to pay very close attention. At the next intersection, sure enough, the light was definitely red and they went right through it. She turned to the other woman and said, “Mildred! Did you know we just ran through three red lights in a row? You could have killed us!”

Mildred turned to her and said, “Oh My Gosh!! Am I driving!!?”