Many milestones in rural area

There have been many recent milestones to celebrate recently in our rural area.

Congratulations to Terry and Linda Mann on their 50th anniversary. Terry and Linda celebrated their June 30th anniversary at their cabin, which is the place they love the most!

Happy 75th birthday to Glenn Aveyard. Glenn turned 75 on June 25, 2025. A gathering of friends was enjoyed by all.

Happy belated 90th to Joe Tibold. Joe was honoured with a well attended birthday party at the Emo Legion.

Happy retirement to Ruth Siemens on her retirement for Donald Young School. Ruth retires after 22 years of dedicated service in the janitorial department. She will be missed by many at the school. All the best in your retirement.

The Emo Legion Beer and Burger meat draw was won by Laurie Anderson and Gerd O’Sullivan. The meat was provided by The Place Fine Foods. This was the the last Beer and Burger until September.

The Emo Museum’s annual Pie Day takes place July 9, from 11:30 – 3 p.m. at the Emo Museum.

Robins 2 cents:

Wife says to husband, “I think I’m getting early signs of dementia because I can’t remember why I married you?”