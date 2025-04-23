Many milestone birthdays to celebrate in the district

There have been many milestone birthdays to celebrate recently. Mary Curtis and Don Kinnear both turned 80 on April 21. Mark Hyatt will join them, turning 80 on April 26. Dawn Booth turned 50 on April 22.

Here’s wishing all four of these great people a happy birthday and wishes for many more years of health and happiness!

Don Kinnear was honoured with an 80th birthday party on Saturday, April 18, at the Emo Legion.

185 people came to celebrate, including family, friends and past co-workers. – Robin McCormick photo

The Women of Our Lady of the Way Spring Tea and Bazaar takes place May 3 at our Lady of the Way School from 1:30-3:00 p.m. Admission is $5 and everyone is welcome! Door prizes, Bake Table/Penny Table/Craft & White Elephant Table.

The next LaVallee Senior’s coffee gathering takes place April 29 from 1-3 p.m. at the Devlin Hall. Everyone 55 plus is welcome!

It’s Spring Fever Days in Emo this Thursday, Friday and Saturday (April 24, 25 and 26) presented by the Emo Chamber of Commerce. Be sure to register for $1,000 of Emo Gift Certificates at Local Chamber of Commerce Businesses. There are events throughout the three days that you won’t want to miss. A reminder that there will be a Pancake Breakfast at the Christian Reformed Church on Saturday, April 26, from 7:30 – 10 a.m. This is a good will event with all monies gathered going to the cost of the MRI machine for the district’s local hospital.

Cuts for Cancer take place at the Hair and Body Care Shoppe with proceeds to the Tamarack House in Thunder Bay.

Crafts Galore and soup and sandwich luncheon takes place at the Emo Legion both Friday and Saturday.

The Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society Hometown Hoedown takes place May 3. Tickets are selling fast for this event. Please call Joe at 276-8537 or Sherri at 276-0673 for more information.

The Emo Legion hosted a delicious Walleye Supper on Good Friday (April 18) and over 200 meals were served, along with take-outs. Thanks to all the Legion members that dedicate themselves to this yearly and thoroughly enjoyed event. * * * Robin's 2 Cents: Wives are two types! The first type listens, understands his thoughts, always behaves lovingly and even if the husband is angry, keeps smiling.

The second type is the one that everyone has!