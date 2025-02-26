“Lenten Lunches” to be hosted by Knox United in Emo

The annual “Lenten Lunch” five-week worship series will be hosted by Knox United Church in Emo. Come for a short worship service, followed by a soup and sandwich lunch, at noon every week from March 12-April 9.

This years World Day of Prayer takes place March 7, at 1:30 p.m. at the Christian Reformed Church, 18 Meadow Street in Emo. This years topic is “I Am Made Wonderful” a video will be viewed by all those attending. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.

*A correction is in order for last weeks misspelling of the Christian Reformed Church. I mistakenly printed the Christian Reform Church.

A reminder that the “Emo Walleye Classic” takes place May 23-24 this year. The early bird deadline is February 28. The entry fee is $500.

Lake Despair’s “Castin’ For Cash” bass tournament will be July 4-5 this year. The registration of $500 starts March 1.

Happy 40th birthday to Jeff Hyatt. Jeff reached this milestone birthday on February 19. May you enjoy a year of health and happiness with many birthdays to come.

Last weeks Beer and Burger saw Reg Wilson and Shirley Glueheisen win the meat draw. The meat was provided by Cloverleaf Grocers.

The next Beer and Burger takes place March 7 from 5-7 p.m.

There will be a Cornhole Tournament this Friday, February 28, at the Legion. Although the tournament is full for players, spectators are always welcome. Food and drinks are available to purchase.

The next Senior’s Coffee Gathering is March 4, from 1-3 p.m. at the Devlin Hall. There will be a presentation on Human Trafficking at this week’s coffee gathering. Peggy Loyie from Victim Services will do this presentation. Peggy comes with a vast knowledge of many topics facing people today. She will give an educated and up-to-date presentation. There will be an opportunity to ask questions following Peggy’s presentation. There is also a Coffee Gathering on March 18.

There will be a Senior’s pancake breakfast on March 15 from 9-11 a.m. Pancakes, sausages, eggs and all the fixings will be served. This is a good-will event.

Happy to report that Jim Allen is recovering and up and around from his hip surgery. It was great to see him at last weeks Senior’s Coffee Gathering.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Bonnie Turriff. Bonnie grew up in LaVallee and was one of the Logan family. Bonnie attended the LaVallee School and still kept in touch with many of her public school friends. Bonnie was an amazing mother, family member and friend. She loved to check out “good finds” at our local Salvation Army.” Always a smile and a kind word. She will be missed by all that knew her and smiles will cross many a face, for many years to come when we think of Bonnie, definitely a special lady!

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Linda LaRocque. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother and recently great-grandmother. She lived life to its fullest. Linda worked hard and passed that quality onto her family members. She will be greatly missed and will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

Robin’s 2 cents:

A husband stormed to his wife in the kitchen and announced, “From now on, you need to know that I’m the man of this house and my word is Law. You will prepare a delicious supper for me every night, including a scrumptious dessert. After dinner we will go upstairs and be romantic. Afterwards you will draw my bath, wash my back and then dry my back and bring me my robe. Then you will massage my feet. Then tomorrow, guess who’s going to dress me and comb my hair?”

The wife replied,”The funeral director is my first guess.”