LaVallee Seniors Committee to end the season with potluck

The LaVallee Seniors committee will end the season with a potluck meal on Tuesday, June 10, at the Devlin Hall. Everyone 55 plus are welcome to attend. Bring your favourite salad, hotdish or dessert. The meal will be served at noon, followed by an afternoon of visiting. The regular bi-weekly coffee breaks will start up again in September.

The United Church of Canada is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The Emo-Devlin United Church will honour this anniversary with a special service on June 8 at Knox United Church in Emo at 11 a.m.

All are invited to attend. Barb Miller will conduct the service with the assistance of the Knox United Choir and various members from other churches.

The Emo and District Auxiliary Strawberry Social will take place Friday, June 13, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Emo Hospital. Admission is $5 at the door. Everyone is welcome to get in on the fun.

The Emo Legion will host a special entertainment night on Thursday, July 3, with music from Hobby and Brock Mattsson. The Emo Legion is happy to be part of this entertainers summer tour. Come and enjoy an evening of music and dancing. Tickets are $10 and are available at the Emo Legion Branch, Tompkin’s and Tompkins Outdoors.

Last weeks Friday Beer and Burger saw Clint Sysco and Brenda Marr win the meat draw. Meat was provided by Rainy River Meats. The next Beer and Burger is June 13.

The Rainy River Legion Branch 54 will host a Bingo this Sunday, June 8. Special jackpot of 54 numbers if won will be $500. Doors open at noon. Games start at 1 p.m. Canteen will be open. Legion committee would like to thank everyone for the great year and looking forward to seeing everyone in the fall.

Congratulations to Kimmy and Malcolm Daley on the birth of their first child. Margaret “Maggie” Ann Clare was born May 29. Proud grandparents are Mark LaFleur (Patti) and Josette Vargas, Bill Daley and Selena Morris, Nancy Daley (Wally Fulton) and great-grandparents Irene and Jim Tomchick. The district sends you wishes for happy parenting!

Happy birthday to Carol McClain on her 70th birthday. Carol celebrated this milestones birthday on June 3. The community sends wishes for many more years of good health and happiness.

Sincere sympathy to Lois Shine and her family on the passing of her son Danny Shine. Danny will be greatly missed by his family. It was a real treat to see him attend many Senior events. Always very attentive to his mother and those around him. May the family cherish their many loving memories of this special man.