LaVallee party coming up

The annual LaVallee Community Christmas Party and Fun Day takes place Dec. 17 at the Devlin Hall. The event starts at 3:30 p.m. with a supper being served at 5 p.m. Ham and turkey will be provided and those attending are asked to bring a hot dish, salad or dessert. There will be a kiddies corner and crafts. A visit from Santa and goodies for the kids helps make for a special day.

The Emo Knox United Church with the generous support of New Gold is providing Turkey Dinners with all the trimmings. This takes place December 23 between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Take out or delivery from Emo Knox Church, 3 Roy Street. If you would like a Christmas meal at no cost, please register by phoning Joyce Meyers at 482-8302. Volunteers wanting to help with delivering call Joyce.

The Emo Legion meat draw held last Friday, Dec. 1, was won by Judy Klyne and Mavis St. Hilaire. The next Beer and Burger is Dec. 19. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Patrons are able to order food from the kitchen. A Country Jam will follow Beer and Burger with doors to the Hall opening at 7 p.m. The next Legion Bingo is Dec. 14. Doors open at 5:30. Patrons are able to order food from the kitchen.

Holly Daze was a huge success once again this year. Hats off to all organizers. The parade was wonderful and the fireworks were thoroughly enjoyed by all watching. Thanks to everyone involved who make this a tradition in the lives of many.

McTavish Winter Wonderland Trail Of Lights takes place December 14 and 15 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at 71 McTavish Rd. in LaVallee. Hosted by Weechi-it-te-win Family Services. All are welcome! Snacks, hot chocolate and treats available. Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the food bank. More information to follow.

The winner of November’s gas draw from Devlin’s Corner Store was Carol Booth. Be sure to enter the $50.00 draw every time you purchase $40.00 of gas or more.

Congratulations to Katie Sigurdson and Daniel Vaillancourt on the birth of their daughter. Lillian Lyla was born November 17th. Brother Vinny is extremely happy and proud as are grandparents Barry and Diana McTavish and Francoise Vaillancourt, along with great grandparents Ray Coran, Betty McTavish, Allan McTavish and Lorraine Gosselin.

A happy 50th wedding anniversary to Carla and Marvin Mose. The happy couple celebrated this special anniversary on Nov. 30. Here’s sending you many more years of happiness from the district.

A happy 45th wedding anniversary to Jim and Wendy Galusha. The couple celebrated this special occasion on Dec. 1. May you enjoy many more years of marriage.

Sincere sympathy and condolences to the family and many friends of Shelley McKinnon. She will be sadly missed by many. Her sense of humour and love for a good time will be remembered by many. Shelly leaves a emptiness in the heart of many. May those grieving draw strength in knowing the community is thinking of you all at this sad time.

Christmas concerts in the rural area are as follows:

Donald Young School: December 14 at 6:30

Sturgeon Creek: December 14 at 7:00

Crossroads: December 20 at 6:30

McCrosson/Tovell Tea and Concert:December 14. 2-3 p.m.

Nestor Falls: December 19 Family Craft and Carol Night

Riverview: December 13 6:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Way: Festival of Lights December 20 6 p.m.

The annual Christmas Cantata presented by the Fort Frances Choraliers takes place this Sunday December 10, at 2 p.m. This wonderful afternoon of music is conducted by Diane Maxey, with more than 40 singers. The Cantata takes place at 2 p.m. at New Beginnings Fellowship, 1301 Mill Road. All are welcome to attend. A free will offering will be taken.

Robin’s 2 cents

Wife to husband,”Have you noticed the new couple that moved in across the street, he gives her a big kiss every morning he leaves for work. How come you never do that?

Husband to wife, “Well for one thing, I don’t go to work, for another thing, I don’t even know that women!”