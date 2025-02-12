Lake Despair’s “Castin’ for Cash” registration starts March 1

Lake Despair’s “Castin For Cash” bass tournament takes place July 4 and 5 this year. Registration for this tournament starts March 1 and the entry fee is $500. All anglers must be signed up by July 1 or go to the end of the field both days.

Marilyn Rittau was the lucky winner of the January Devlin General Store gas draw. She won $50 to be spent at the store. Be sure to sign up for the monthly draw every time you purchase $40 of gasoline or more.

Sincere sympathy and caring thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Jon Soucy. Jon had spent his life in the Rainy River District. Working hard, raising his family and enjoyed his time being a grandpa. He is known by many friends and family members as a hard working and gentle soul. Jon always had a genuine smile and a hello whenever he met you. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Al Larogue. Al’s passing leaves many friends and family saddened by his loss.

Our community sends a happy 40th birthday to Laurie Brown. Laurie turned 40 on February 6. Sending you wishes for a happy and healthy year with many more birthdays to follow.

Congratulations to Rebecca and Mackenzie Mahon on the birth of their first child. Michael Murray was born January 30. Happy first time grandparents are Roseanne and Bernie Zimmerman and Pat and John Mahon.

The Emo Legion hosted its bi-weekly Beer and Burger last Friday (February 7). The lucky winners of the meat draw were Lynda Mann and Karen Davis. The meat was provided by M+M Farms from Emo. The next Beer and Burger is February 21. Bingo takes place at the Emo Legion February 21.

The next Seniors Coffee Gathering is February 18. There will also be a Coffee Gathering March 4.

The March 4 Coffee Gathering will have a presentation by Donna Loyie. Donna will be talking about human trafficking. Donna has worked for Victim Services for several years and she will come prepared to share important information and ask questions on this serious topic.

Robins 2 cents

An elderly senior (in his 90’s) recently told a kid to pull his pants up, that his underwear was showing. The kid mocked him and gave him a wedgie. The joke was on him; the senior was wearing depends.