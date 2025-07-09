Lake Despair Casting for Cash another success

The annual Lake Despair Casting For Cash was another success. Both the anglers, organizers, volunteers and spectators enjoyed themselves. 44 teams participated this year. The top 3 winning teams were:

Ross Steele and Jeff Bragg (this is the second year in a row they took 1st place) Mike Badiuk and Ryan Mcdowal Brayden and Jeff Kreger.

Thanks to Bill and Nell Godin for once again hosting a top-notch tournament!

Congratulations to Mike Badiuk and Tasha Wood on their recent marriage. The couple were wed June 27th. A beautiful wedding was enjoyed by all attending at the home of Mike and Tasha.

Happy parents are Trudy and Bob Badiuk and Audrey and Paul Wood.

Our local post office has a new Postmaster. Denise Shobelan has recently filled that position. Congratulations to Denise on being the successful applicant for our local post office.

Sending wishes for a full recovery to Karen Kellar. Karen recently had a fall outside of her home and was transported by ambulance to hospital. She is now home and recovering.

Happy 40th birthday to Curtis Galusha and Brittany Mihichuk. Both turned 40 on the weekend and a birthday party was held in their honour. Many family members and friends helped Curtis and bring in their 40th. May you both enjoy many more years of happiness!

Taxes are due to be paid July 31st of this year.

It is a slow time for Devlin news , if you have an event you would like covered or have news to share please contact me by phone or text at 271-3568.

* * *

Robin’s 2 Cents:

While massaging her husband’s head, the wife asked, “Before we got married who massaged your head?”

Her husband’s answer was very touching.

“Before we got married I never had a headache!”