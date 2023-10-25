Important meeting scheduled for seniors in our community

There will be an important meeting inviting all seniors 55 plus on Friday( October 27th.) starting at 5p.m. at the Devlin Hall. This meeting involves the Strategic Planning for Seniors. At this meeting a Committee will be elected to organize events. There will be a need for a Chairperson, Secretary, Treasurer plus four Committee members. It will be up to the Committee to determine what types of events are wanted to see happening in our community.

This Organization is necessary if the Municipality is hoping to apply for grants in the future. Most grants require that it be an organization for Seniors. It does not mean that all events held must be for Seniors only.

Some suggestions from the Strategic Planning exercise were: potlucks; plays/shows; dances; cards/games; fundraisers; coffee shop/senior centre/bistro; crafts.

This is a very important meeting for our Community and it is hoped to see many people there.

A light meal will be served. Please come out and enjoy this chance to socialize with your neighbour.

Sincere sympathy to the family, and many friends of Gary Judson. Gary will be sadly missed by the entire district. He was a family man, community person and left his mark in the places he was employed. Always a joke, perhaps a bit off colour at time but always making your day a little better because of Gary’s sense of humour. I will always remember both Gary and Jan’s commitment to both AA and Alanon, they helped many a person and family through difficult and trying situations. Gary both lived and loved life to its fullest. He loved people and this is one man who will be talked about forever. His famous words, “Never take a wooden nickel” will always bring a smile to the face of many!

Carol Booth travelled to Thunder Bay on Saturday (October 21) to attend a baby shower for her granddaughter Teanna Bakker. Carol thoroughly enjoyed herself and both Carol and Jack are eagerly awaiting the birth of their first great-grandchild.

A reminder that the Hunter’s Supper is November 4. The supper is at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m. This event will be held at the Stratton Rec Centre. Contact Telford at 806-271-2007 or Richard at 807-276-7580 for tickets or to reserve a table.

Remembrance Day Lawn Signs are available in the Club Room at the Emo Legion at the cost of $20 a sign. There will be a Country Dance this Saturday (October 28.) Dwight Tank will provide the music. Admission is $5.00, the dance is from 7-10 p.m.

The next Beer and Burger at the Emo Legion is November 3.

The winners of the meat draw held at the last Beer and Burger were Mark Lafleur and Peter Enberg.

Robin’s 2 cents

“Human beings are the only creatures that let their children come back home.”