Hospital Auxiliary Fall Tea and Bake Sale this Friday

The annual Emo and District Fall Tea, bazaar and bake sale takes place this Friday, October 13 at the Emo Legion. The enjoyable event is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and there is a $5.00 admission. Donations are greatly appreciated. There will be draws, baking, a White Elephant Table, and crafts. The auxiliary truly appreciates the community support they receive at these events.

There will be a Hunters Supper organized by the West Rainy River District Lion’s Club. This enables the Lion’s Club to do there many good works. The date is November 4. at the Stratton Rec Centre. The cost is $25.00 and there are advance tickets only.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Tom McCormick on his recent passing. Tom courageously fought a short battle of cancer. He will be remembered for his love of family and his good works in Pinewood and area. Our community is praying for the family at this sad time.

Sincere sympathy to the family and many friends of Marjory Boileau. Marjory grew up in Devlin and was a great family member and friend to many. This continued when she moved to Fort Frances and raised her family there surrounded by the many people that loved her dearly. She was a friendly person, always took time to chat with anyone in her presence.

Marjory made the world a better place and that is how she will be lovingly remembered.

Congratulations to Heather Hatch on her recent retirement. Heather turned 65 and retired on September 23rd. She had worked the past 15 years for the Town of Fort Frances. Heather worked at other businesses prior to the Town. Here’s wishing Heather many happy days of retirement and putting her feet up!

Devlin’s General Store’s gas draw for September was won by Wayne Angus. He receives a $50.00 in-store gift card. Be sure to add your name to the draw every time you purchase $40.00 in gas or more.

Recently there have been signs and posts taken from various roads in the municipality as well as fire numbers and posts. Fire numbers are important for every resident to have. These numbers are how emergency vehicles find you. Anyone who destroys or removes these numbers and posts will be fined and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information on the missing signs can call the municipal office at (807) 486-3452.

Robin’s 2 cents

A group of seniors were travelling by tour bus through Holland. As they stopped at a cheese farm, a young guide led them through the process of cheese making, explaining that goat’s milk was used. She showed the group a lively hillside where many goats were grazing. These, she explained were the older goats put out to pasture when they no longer produced. She then asked, “ What do you do in your country with the older goats?” A spry old gentleman answered. “They send us on bus tours.”