High school graduates celebrate completion of their secondary education

140 students took to the stage last night, June 24, 2025 to celebrate their graduation from Fort Frances High School. Awards and diplomas were presented, an excellent valedictorian speech was presented and all students left the Fort Frances graduation eager to head off to their next chapter.

A chem-free party followed the graduation. Hats off to all organizers and volunteers of both the graduation and chem-free party.

There will be Beer and Burger this Friday, June 27, 2025, at the Emo Legion. Phillip Schram will provide country music in the Legion Hall.

The Emo Legion is hosting an evening of entertainment on July 3. Hobby and Brook Mattsson will be touring in the area and are pleased to present to you their talents. The cost is $10. Call the Legion at 482-2250 if you require further information.

A reminder that there is a garage sale at the Dance Hall on Saturday, June 28, 2025, starting at 8:30 a.m. All monies raised will be going to further renovations is the Dance Hall. Donations graciously accepted. Call Joeann at 482-3100 or Tanya at 629-6737.

The Emo Museum annual Pie Day takes place July 9 from 11:30 a.m. – 3p.m.

Lori Woodgate, left, Doug Olson and Sue Herman are retiring from Crossroads School at the end of this school year. These long-time staff members will be sadly missed. To honour this occasion a retirement party took place at the Emo Legion with a good time had by all. Our community sends you all the best in your retirement years! – Robin McCormick photo

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Glenn Smith. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.

School finishes today, June 25, for the summer and the start up date is September 3. Here’s wishing all students and staff a great summer holiday.

Robin’s 2 Cents:

Harry was enjoying his weekend by lazing on the patio, drinking a beer and taking in the sunshine. Behind him he could hear his wife Betty in the house grumbling because the clothes dryer was broken and when she plugged in the vacuum cleaner it didn’t work either.

Trying to show some support for his wife’s frustration, Harry called out, “Don’t worry honey. You still have me.”

“Yeah,” Betty replied, grinding her teeth. “Only you don’t work either!”