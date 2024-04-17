Guthrie United Church hosting a Mother’s Day Tea

The Guthrie United Church is hosting a Mother’s Day Tea and Bake sale on May 4th. This takes place at the Devlin Hall from 2-3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 6-12 years old and 5 and under are free to attend. There will be desserts to enjoy, a penny table , bake table, and draws. Draws begin at 3p.m.

Donations to the bake and penny table would be greatly appreciated. Contact Trudy at 276-0420 or Charlene at 275-8841. The Teas and Bake Sales are always a lovely afternoon, a great way to spend an afternoon with friends and family!

The LaVallee Municipality welcomes Amanda Watson as the recently hired, administrative assistant. Amanda started working in this position April 15.

Randy and Sandy Haney celebrate their 50 anniversary. Their children and family

members celebrated the special occasion with the happy couple! – Submitted photo

Congratulations to Randy and Sandy Haney on their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated this special day April 13, with a family gathering. Sending you wishes for many more years of happiness!

My sincere apologies the Emo Knox United Church members for misprinting the amount of monies raised and sent to the World Day of Prayer. The Lenten lunches serves raised $1421.50 not $141.50 that was printed last week.

Spring Fever Days takes place this weekend April 18-20. This is always a great event, there will be fun filled events, great draws, merchants offering sale prices and a chance to win Emo Chamber Bucks.

There will be vendors at the Emo Legion club room on April 20 from 9:30 a.m. To 4 p.m. A soup and bun lunch will be available at the Legion for the price of $10.

The annual Christian Reform breakfast takes place on April 20. The breakfast takes place at the Christian Reform Church from 7:30-10 a.m. This is a Free-Will offering breakfast. All monies raised is to help recruit a Doctor for the Emo Clinic.

Rockin’ For A Reason takes place April 26/27. This is a fundraiser for the LaVerendrye General Hospital Auxiliary. All monies raised are to purchase three positioning Broda chairs, and new window covering for the patients rooms. This event takes place in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Community Expo and is held at Curling Club in Fort Frances. The rocking event is from 4-8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Anyone willing to rock or gather pledges call Megan Ross at 807-861-0358.

The Fugitives Dance Band will be performing on April 19 at the Emo Legion from 7-10 p.m.

The Emo Legion is also hosting an Adam T Elvis Show on April 27, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the Emo Legion for both these events. Call the Legion at 482-2250 for more information.

There will be Beer and Burger this Friday night at the Emo Legion.

The Seniors breakfast held last Saturday April 13, was well attended. Close to 80 people enjoyed breakfast and a morning of socializing. Thanks to everyone who attended and volunteered. A big thanks to Cloverleaf Grocers, which provided the groceries at a discount price. Another pancake breakfast will be held in the near future. The Devlin Seniors Committee will host the next coffee gathering April 23rd. from 1-3 at the Devlin Hall. A reminder that Senior’s Coffee gatherings take place every second Tuesday. There will be another one May 7. All seniors 55 plus are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Cornell Farms is hosting a barn concert, featuring Kim Churchill, a talented singer and performer on May 17 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite for $26.75. Advanced tickets are available at Fort Frances Library for $25 or can be purchased the night of concert for $30.

The Emo Walleye Tournament takes place May 23-25. More information to follow.

Robin’s 2 cents

Little Johnny came downstairs bellowing lustily. His mother asked,”What’s the matter now?”

“Dad was hanging pictures, and just hit his thumb with a hammer,” said Johnny through tears.

“That’s not so serious,” soothed his mother. “I know you’re upset, but a big boy like you shouldn’t cry at something like that. Why didn’t you just laugh?”

“I did!” sobbed Johnny.