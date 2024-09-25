Guthrie United Church Harvest Supper this Sunday

The annual Guthrie United Church Fall Harvest Supper takes place this Sunday, September 29 at the Devlin Hall. Doors open at 4 p.m. Serving of supper starts at 5 p.m. and meals will be served until 7 p.m. The meal consists of ham, turkey and all the trimmings including homemade pie and other desserts. Tickets are $30 for adults, $18 for youth 6-12 years old, youth 5 and under eat free. Advance tickets only. Tickets can be purchased at Devlin’s General Store, Kathy at 276-0505, Trudy at 276-0420, or Karen at 275-7277. Tickets will be available from 4:15 to 4:45.

The first annual Local Harvest Fundraiser Dinner takes place October 5, with proceeds going to support the Rainy River District Regional Abattoir. Dinner is farm to table, featuring locally produced food and homemade desserts. Happy hour starts at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. This event takes place at the Barwick Hall. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at Rainy River Meats in Emo and Loweys Greenhouse Fort Frances. There will be a silent auction and live auction, cash bar, and every ticket is entered to win a door prize.

My apologies for a mistake in a wedding announcement in last week’s column. The announcement should have read:

Congratulations to Cassidy Teeple and Evan Govier. The couple wed Saturday September 14. Many said the wedding was, “Beautiful and the best day ever.” Proud parents are Leonard Teeple and Candy Greengrass and Corrie and Emma Govier and grandparents Allan and Shirley Teeple, Morris and Cindy Judson, June Durnin, Don Bragg and the late Joe Bragg. The district sends the couple wishes for many years of happy marriage.

Congratulations to Vince and Vance Allan on their winning of the Rainy River Walleye Tournament. The Allan’s two day fish total was 19.93 pounds.

Sincere sympathy to the families and friends of Carolyn Jewett (Stang). Carolyn’s unexpected passing has touched the lives of many. The district is sending caring thoughts and prayers at this sad time, to all those mourning.

Yoga classes for seniors 55 plus will take place at the Devlin Hall for the upcoming four weeks. Classes begin at 9:30 a.m. for one hour. This is made possible by monies from the Ontario Government. Please bring a yoga Matt. Call Glenda at 275-8166 to register.

Congratulations to the Muskie football team. They won their homecoming game last week. The game was against a Kenora team with the final score being 35-0. Charlene McTavish was the fortunate winner of the 50/50 draw pocketing $330.

Happy 70th birthday to Linda Mann. Linda reached this milestone birthday on September 13.

A happy 50th birthday to Dorothy Vlotaros. Dorothy was treated with a red carpet runway party. Joined by family and friends.

May both you ladies enjoy many more birthdays with life’s blessings.

There is presently a phone scam going on. Just a heads up to take precautions. It appears seniors are being targeted.

The Beer and Burger held last Friday (September 20) at the Emo Legion saw Gayle Hyatt and Marjorie Weeks win the meat draws. The meat packs were purchased from Cloverleaf Grocers.

This Saturday (September 28) there will be a Johnny Cash impersonator at the Emo Legion. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available in the club room or call 482-2250 if you require more information. The impersonator – Adam T – put on a great Elvis tribute and this upcoming event promises to be a great tribute and fun filled evening also.

The Emo Legion is hosting a Legion Corn Hole Tournament October 11 starting at 7 p.m. Anyone can register to put in a team. All information is in the Legions FB page.

Bingo has started up at at the Emo Legion, games will be played the third Tuesday of every month going forward.

