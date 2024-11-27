Fun times happening in LaVallee

The LaVallee Municipality has been a hub of activity. The Seniors bi-weekly coffee gathering on November 19 was enjoyed by approximately 40 people. The gathering was attended by Paramedics Donna Osullivan, Alyssa Goldamer, and Alyssa Trumbley. They were more than happy to check and record blood pressures, pulses and sugar levels for any senior wishing to participate. These friendly and helpful paramedics are also willing to discuss any health concerns you may have.

On November 22, the Municipality held their annual Appreciation Supper. A delicious prime rib supper was served by Devlin United Church members. Approximately 50 people attended. Reeve Lucille MacDonald and councillors Steve Loshaw, Brendan Hyatt, Elaine Hughes and Ken Badiuk attended as well as Amanda Watson (Administrative Assistant). Volunteers from the fire department, arena board, cemetery committee, waste management (a newly formed board) library, livestock valuers, fence viewers and seniors committee were all acknowledged. An enjoyable evening was shared by all attending.

On November 23, the first Seniors Catered Supper was enjoyed by approximately 100 seniors. Caul’s catering served a delicious meal. Much visiting was enjoyed. It was definitely an evening of catching up with folks you hadn’t seen in quite sometime. Monies for this event are made possible by a grant from the NOHFC.

On December 3, there will be a Senior’s potluck luncheon at the Devlin Hall. This will replace the regular coffee gathering that would have been held. Please note the time is from noon to 3 p.m. All attending are asked to bring a luncheon food item.

On December 14, there will be a Senior’s centrepiece craft event at the Devlin hall starting at 10 a.m. There is a volunteer that will bring fresh cedar boughs for all to use. Bring the form you wish to make your centrepiece on, and ornaments, ribbon etc. some supplies will be available. Also bring a hot glue gun if you have one. Call Pat at (807) 276-3042 if you have any questions.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Mary Jordans. Mary was a kind wonderful lady. Mary gave much love to her family, friends and her St. Patrick’s CWL sisters. She will be missed by many.

The LaVerendrye General Hospital Auxiliary will host, “The Spirit of Christmas Silent Auction”, on December 1st at the Couchiching Multi Use Building starting at 2 p.m. Admission is $6. This is always an afternoon of fun and socializing. Coffee, tea and desserts will be available for all to enjoy. There will be a penny table, bake sale, roulette wheel and pick-a-present. All proceeds to purchase Spacelab Patient Central Monitoring System.

Emo Holly Daze takes place December 6 and 7. The parade will take place Friday (December 6) at 6 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served during the parade. The Emo Hospital Auxiliary will be gathering non-perishable food items during the parade. All donations to go the the Emo Food Bank.

Stuff a Cruiser takes place Saturday, December 7, at Cloverleaf Grocers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All non-perishable food items and cash donations are donated to the Emo Food Bank.

The Emo Legion will host its annual Crafts Galore during Holly Daze, December 6 and 7, with soup and sandwiches being available both days. Friday Crafts Galore is 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Emo Inn Vendor’ Holly Daze event takes place Saturday December 7 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Along with the above events being held during Holly Daze there will be lots of other events taking place. The town of Emo is always buzzing and full of great sales, free draws and much more!

The next Emo Legion Beer and Burger takes place December 13.

