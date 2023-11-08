Fall Harvest event demonstrates the ways we can come together

The newly elected LaVallee Seniors Committee is hosting their first event. There will be a coffee get-together on Thursday (November 23) from 1-3 p.m. Anyone wanting to bring cards, or board games feel free to bring along. There will be muffins and cookies to enjoy. This is our first gathering for this newly founded idea. Here’s hoping a lot of folks come out.

Maybe offer a shut-in a ride if your able to do so.

Other suggestions have been brainstormed and the committee would greatly appreciate to hear any suggestions seniors may have.

Remembrance Day is Saturday (November 11th.) Services for our rural area are as follows.

Church services at the Devlin Hall 10:15 a.m.

Devlin Cenotaph 11a.m.

Emo Cenotaph 11:45 a.m.

Barwick 1:30 p.m.

Stratton 2:00 p.m.

Rainy River First Nations, Manitou Cenotaph 2:45 p.m.

Emo Legion Free will lunch 12:30 p.m.

Emo Remembrance Day Supper 5p.m.

Tickets $20 each and age 12and under $10. Tickets are available at the Emo Legion Wednesday-Saturday from 4-6 p.m. For more information call the Legion at 482-2250.

A reminder that Dance Hall renovations 50/50 tickets are being sold at several locations including Devlin’s General Store. The tickets are $20 The draw will be made December 26th.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Maureen Jack. She was a wonderful lady. Her genuine smile and caring of people will always be remembered. May the family and many friends draw strength in the prayers and caring thoughts that are being shared in the district.

Remembrance Day lawn signs are available for sale now and the price is $20.00

Get well wishes for a speedy recovery to Glenda Belluz. Glenda spent time in the hospital last week. She is home and recovering. We hope to see you out and about soon Glenda.

Wishing Joanne Hyatt all the best as she recovers from knee surgery. Joanne underwent surgery November 1st. and is home and doing well.

The winner of the October’s Devlin’s General Store gas draw was Tara Hyatt. Tara won $50 to be spent at the store. Be sure to sign up every time you purchase $40 in gas or more.

Last Friday’s( November 3rd.) Beer and Burger saw Calvin Caul and Chad Jack win the meat draw.

The next Beer and Burger and meet draw will be November 17th. Followed by Country Jam starting at 7p.m.

Come out enjoy a delicious meal follows by old time dancing.

The Rainy River Auxiliary would like to thank everyone that came out and donated to the Remembrance Day Tea on Sunday (November 5). The Tea was a huge success, and the Auxiliary is great full for all that participated.

There will be a joint United Church Service this Sunday November 12. Knox United in Emo will hold services for Knox and Guthrie United Churches. The service begins at 11a.m. All are welcome to attend.

50/50 tickets for the Dance Hall renovations are being sold at the Couchiching Complex this Friday (November 10) from 10a.m. to 3p.m.

Holly Daze take place December 1st. and 2nd. this year. As always this promises to be a fun-filled family and friend event. More information to follow.

Robin’s 2 cents

We recently turned our clocks back. Personally, I’d rather turn my scales back!