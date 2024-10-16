 

Fall church suppers thoroughly enjoyed by many across district

16 October 2024
By Robin McCormick
West End correspondent

Fall Church suppers have been thoroughly enjoyed by many folks (of all ages) throughout the rural area.

St. Patrick’s Church in Emo hosted a smoked pulled pork supper, with delicious side dishes on September 22nd. An almost filled to capacity church basement, with people from across the district enjoyed an evening of good food, door prizes and a chance to purchase wreaths made by CWL members.

The Devlin Guthrie United hosted their Harvest Supper on September 29th. Approximately 200 people attended and enjoyed a turkey, ham and all the fixings including homemade pie. This is a big undertaking and the church congregation are happy to have 30 or so volunteers not including food donated. A truly delightful evening.

Both St. Patrick’s and Guthrie United Church would like to thank everyone for supporting their suppers and all the workers who help and always with a smile. Monies made help both churches with their many good works.

St. Patrick’s CWL members, cooking , washing and sharing their faith through service. Several men from the congregation also cooked, cleaned and helped where ever needed.
Yvonne Kellar preparing her pie to enjoy. It wasn’t long ago Yvonne was one of the dedicated workers at the Harvest Supper!
Melvin Kallstrom, his daughter Norma Reather and Bill and Carol McLean enjoyed an evening of delicious food and socializing.
Kim and Raymond Roy made the trip from Fort Frances to attend the Harvest Supper. And they weren’t disap- pointed! “There smiles tell it all”
Chantel Gallinger and Charlene McTavish preparing meals to go.

