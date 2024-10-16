Fall church suppers thoroughly enjoyed by many across district

Fall Church suppers have been thoroughly enjoyed by many folks (of all ages) throughout the rural area.

St. Patrick’s Church in Emo hosted a smoked pulled pork supper, with delicious side dishes on September 22nd. An almost filled to capacity church basement, with people from across the district enjoyed an evening of good food, door prizes and a chance to purchase wreaths made by CWL members.

The Devlin Guthrie United hosted their Harvest Supper on September 29th. Approximately 200 people attended and enjoyed a turkey, ham and all the fixings including homemade pie. This is a big undertaking and the church congregation are happy to have 30 or so volunteers not including food donated. A truly delightful evening.

Both St. Patrick’s and Guthrie United Church would like to thank everyone for supporting their suppers and all the workers who help and always with a smile. Monies made help both churches with their many good works.