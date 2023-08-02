Fair hoping to add Rib Cook-off

The District Fall Fair is hoping to add a Rib Cook-Off to this year’s lineup.

Joe Bodnar has been thinking about this event for the last few years. This year, Joe is hoping to “make it happen”.

Those wishing to compete can do so in pairs or individually. Bodnar would like to see five teams (at least) light up their barbecues and aim for the top honour.

The ribs will be pork, all competitors will supply their own meat and barbecues. It’s the cooks choice to use propane, briquettes or wood for their favourite recipe.

Judges will be needed. Bodnar’s thinking he would like three to five judges.

The ribs would be cooked on the fairgrounds (exact location has not been determined) starting Saturday morning and judging would be done around 4p.m. Bodnar’s looking at the ribs being auctioned off around 5:30 p.m.

Although there are details still to be ironed out, Bodnar is hopeful a cook-off will be a success this year and continue with this being a yearly event.

Both cooks and volunteers will be needed. Call Bodnar at 807-276-8637 for more information.

Congratulations to Colton and Kenzie (Godin) Craig on their marriage. The wedding place July 29th. Proud parents are John and Ann Craig, Danny and Stacy Craig and great grandpa’s Bob Wilson and Bob Ewald.

There will be a Phil Schram Dance on August 18. This takes place at the Emo Legion. My apologies for printing in last week’s news that the dance would take place in Barwick.

There will be a George Elliot Dance August 25 at the Emo Legion.

Both of these dances start at 7 p.m.

Robin’s 2 cents

A husband told his wife she was rude for yawning when they were arguing.

He replied, “ I wasn’t yawning, I thought it was my turn to speak”.