Emo Walleye Classic happening this weekend

The Emo Walleye Classic is happening May 25,26 and 27th.

Thursday starts off with an anglers boat parade, line up starts at the Emo Hospital at 6 a.m. and will makes its way down town. Come out and enjoy a great evening. The weekend just keeps getting better with weigh-ins, a fish fry Saturday (catered by The Lakers) as well as a dance Saturday evening. The Devlin Guthrie United Church congregation will have a booth set up with homemade pie and coffee. There is always a large variety of events taking place during this tournament. Come out and enjoy.

There will be a garage sale to raise money for the Dance Hall renovations this Saturday(from 8:30-4) and Sunday( from 10a.m.-2p.m.) This takes place at 384 Hammond Road in Alberton. There is a large variety of items to be purchased from filing cabinets (in excellent condition) to golfing items, furniture, plants, definitely something for everyone. The Dance fundraising Committee is planning a Spaghetti Supper for June 9 at the Emo Legion. $20 for adults, $10 for kids and 5 and under eat free.

Canadian Mental Health Ontario is offering an eight week walking program. The title given to this event is “Mood Walks. This event started last week, May 17, and will continue with seven more walking sessions ending July 5.

This is an opportunity for both one’s physical and mental health. It is an opportunity to meet with other walkers, get active, explore nature and reconnect and engage in your community. Walking can help people experience the healing effects of nature, while enjoying the company of others. Registration is required, the locations and times will vary. Please contact Tamara at 274-2347 extension 212 or Norma at 274-2347 extension 211, the first twelve registrations will be accepted.

A wonderful way to spend part of your day especially with flowers and trees on bloom.

The 2023 Fair Queen pageant is looking for fair queen participants. Please contact Sis at 276-2483 or Mary at 271-1586.

There will be a Tops Salad Supper June 5th. at the Devlin Hall. This always enjoyed event starts at 6 p.m. The cost is $20 for adults, $10 for youth 6-12 years old, 5 and under eat free. Come out and enjoy a meal of delicious salads, baked beans, buns desserts and all the fixings.

The next Beer and Burger at the Emo Legion is June 2.

Last Friday’s (May 19) winners of the meat draw were Marissa Kellar and Joyce Meyers.

The lucky winner of April’s Devlin’s Corner Store gas draw was Jasmine Nault.

Robin’s 2 cents.

Two old ladies Dolly and Ruby were talking about their families. Dolly said, “Each year I send my family a card with a generous cheque in it. I never hear from them… never receive a thank you message.”

Ruby replied, “I too send my family a very generous cheque. I hear from them within a week after they receive it. In fact they pay me a personal visit.”

“WOW” How come?” remarked Dolly.

“Very simple solution… I don’t sign the cheque.”



