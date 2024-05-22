Emo Walleye Classic happening May 23-25

The annual Emo Walleye Classic takes place May 23-25.

Thirty four teams have signed up and chances are a few more teams will. Deadline for registration to enter is Thursday (May 22). Weigh-ins are Friday 4:30 and 5 p.m. and Saturday 3:30 and 4 p.m.

There is a Dance Saturday (May 25) featuring Party Rock, must be 19 or colder to attend. The Lakers hockey team are cooking a roast pork supper with all the trimmings also on Saturday (May 25) cost is $20.

The Guthrie United Church members will continue their tradition of homemade pie and coffee for $7. This will be available throughout the fishing tournament. All these events takes place at the Emo/LaVallee Arena.

The next Beer and Burger will be held at the Emo Legion on May 31st. There will also be a Beer and Burger on June 14th. The June 14th. Beer and Burger will only have seating in the clubroom and this will be the last Beer and Burger until fall.

The first corn hole tournament was so much enjoyed that the Legion is hosting another one June 7.

Call the Legion at 482-2250 for further information.

The next pancake breakfast for seniors (55 plus) takes place June 8th. This is a correction to last week when I gave the incorrect date of June 4th. The breakfast is from 9-11 p.m. The menu offers sausages, pancakes, eggs Abe beverages. Thus is a good-will event.

There will be a coffee gathering for seniors at the Devlin Hall on June 4th. Come out and enjoy these events!

Sincere sympathy to Sheila Carmody, in the passing of her husband Ken. Also sympathy to all family members and friends. Ken’s recent passing leaves sadness to many. Your community holds you in our hearts at this sad time.

Congratulations to Sara Galusha and Jason Angus on the birth of their daughter Lexi Maureen Angus. Lexi was born May 3.

Happy grandparents are Cheryl and Wayne Angus, Lori Drennan (Tyler Reinson) and Bill Galusha(Brenda Boettcher).

It may sound like a long time away but the Emo Fair takes place this year August 15-17.

The last day of school for students in our area is June 21.

Robin’s 2 cents

Larry’s barn burned down and his wife, Susan, called the insurance company.

Susan spoke to the insurance company and said, “We had that barn insured for fifty thousand, and I want my money.”

The agent replied, “Whoa there, wait just a minute. Insurance doesn’t work quite like that. An independent adjuster will assess the value of what was insured and then we’ll provide you with a new barn of similar worth.”

There was a long pause, and then Susan replied, “if that’s how it works, then I want to cancel the life insurance policy on my husband.”