Emo Walleye Classic a big success!

The Emo Walleye Classic was once again a huge success. The fishing tournament held May 23-25 saw exciting weigh-ins and people enjoying the food, dance, penny tables and all the other favourite events that make up for this top notch tournament. Congratulations to the winning and all anglers. A big shout out to all organizers and volunteers.

There will be a Beer and Burger night at the Emo Legion this Friday (May 31st.) followed by a Beer and Burger night on June 14th. June 14th. will be the final Beer and Burger until fall.

On June 14th. only the clubroom will be open or take out. The hall side will not be available.

The second Cornhole Tournament will take place at the Emo Legion on

June 7th. Entry fee is $30.00 for a team of two. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Call the Legion at 482-2250 if more information is needed.

There will be a Seniors Coffee at the Devlin Hall on June 4 from 1-3 p.m. Norma Reather and Levi Morris will be presenting an hour long presentation on Anxiety and Depression in older adults. Norma and Levi are Geriatric Mental Health Workers from District Mental Health Services CMHA Fort Frances Branch.

There will be a Pancake Breakfast on June 8 at the Devlin Hall from 9-11 a.m. This breakfast is for all seniors in the district that are 55 plus. This is a good will offering event. This is the second pancake breakfast for the newly founded Seniors Committee. The first one was well attended and enjoyed by many. We are hoping this one will be also well attended and those attending enjoy the pancake, sausages, eggs and beverages.

The last Coffee Gathering for the summer will be held June 18 from 1-3 p.m. at the Devlin Hall. Some of the students that have recently been part of the Rainy River District Speech Contest will be entertaining us with their speeches. This event will take approximately a half an hour. The speeches are of a variety of topics ranging from health and wellness to humorous situations youth encounter in their daily lives.

Congratulations to Scott Galusha and Karlee Goulet on their April 27 engagement. Many will not be surprised that Scott proposed while fishing with Karlee. They were fishing at Boyscout Fall on the McIntyre River. Scott got down on one knee and asked Karlee if she would make him the happiest trout in the stream and she said yes!!!

Happy parents are Ralph and Tamara Galusha and Roger and Carla Goulet.

A wedding date has not been set. Our community wishes them many years of happy fishing.

Robin’s 2 cents

A little silver-haired lady calls her neighbour and says,

“Please come over here and help me. I have a killer jigsaw puzzle, and I can’t figure out how to get started.”

Her neighbour asks, “What is it supposed to be when it’s finished?”

The little silver haired lady says, “According to the picture on the box, it’s a rooster.”

Her neighbour decides to go over and help with the puzzle. She lets him in and shows him where she has the puzzle spread all over the table.

He studies the pieces for a moment, then looks at the box, then turns to her and says,

“First of all, no matter what we do, we’re not going to be able to assemble these pieces into anything resembling a rooster.”

he takes her hand and says, “Secondly, I want you to relax. Let’s have a nice cup of tea, and then,” he said with a deep sigh….”Let’s put all the Corn Flakes back in the box.”