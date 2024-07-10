Emo Museum hosting annual Pie Social

The Emo Museum opened July 8th for the summer season – just in time to host their annual Pie Social. The social is July 10 from 11:30 a.m. -3 p.m. A slice of homemade pie and a drink is $7. The social is a fundraiser for the Museum.

The Museum is seeking new board members. Anyone interested in joining the Museum board can contact Mary Goodman. All volunteers are welcome.

Peter Borger celebrated his 85th birthday, surrounded by family and friends. He reached this milestone on July 6.

Happy 65th birthday to George Roulston. George reached this senior age on July 4. Family and friends shared a birthday celebration with him. May you have many years of health and happiness ahead of you!

Congratulations to Adam Egan and Madison Wright. The couple were united in marriage over the weekend. Proud parents in attendance were Kathy Egan (Fort Frances) Tim Vanderaa (Anne Marie) of Emo and Janice Wright of St. Thomas. The predicted rain held off for a gorgeous intimate ceremony. The district sends the couple wishes for many happy years of marriage.

My apologies for not printing Colleen Wieringa name in last weeks news. Colleen was in the picture with Sylvia Beadles’s family. Colleen was standing behind Cora Olson. Once again my apologies.

Rose Mose is home from hospital and recovering from a bout of illness. Our community sends her wishes for continuing recovery.

Lois Shine underwent heart monitor surgery on Monday, July 8. She is doing well and expected to have cataract surgery soon. Proof it’s hard to keep senior citizens down for very long at a time.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Olive Gouliquer. Olive was a friendly, strong women. She loved life and lived it to its fullest and will be remembered for her smile and caring attitude.

Mark and Carol Hyatt will be honoured with a 60th anniversary party on July 27 at the Emo Legion. This come and go gathering be from 1-4p.m. Everyone is welcome. No gifts please.

Happy retirement to Debbie Halverson. Debbie recently retired from Canada Post. After almost 30 years of stuffing flyers, searching for parcels and delivering the cyber world to the community of Emo, Debbie has joined the world of retirees. Deb was honoured with a retirement celebration at the Emo post office following a luncheon out with present and past Canada post workers plus friends. The district sends you all the best on your well earned retirement.

A reminder that the RCMP magical ride takes place July 17 at the Emo fair grounds at 7 p.m. People attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Sadly there has been a lot of vandalism done recently in our Municipality. Road and ditch damage has been done by 4-wheelers in the Boxalder area, road signs have been stolen in the north of the Municipality A family has had meat stolen from their freezer to find it later rotten and laying in a ditch. This is a huge cost to taxpayers. Missing signs can can also create accidents and make it difficult for emergency services when they are trying to locate a location. OPP have been contacted. It’s advised all residents watch for suspicious ac activity/vehicles. and be sure to lock your doors.

Robin’s 2 cents

Some humour for gardeners.

gar.den.ing (gard’ning) noun. the art of killing weeds and bugs to grow flowers and vegetables for animals and birds to eat!