Emo Legion resumes all activities

Fall is here and with that the Emo Legion Branch #99 is resuming all activities. Carpet Bowling begins September 7. those participating are asked to be at the hall before 9:30 a.m. A hot lunch is served after the games.

The first Beer and Burger of the season starts September 8, at 5 p.m. The meat draw is at 7 p.m. and a dance with Phill Schram will also be held that evening.

Bingo starts up September 19 at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Come out enjoy and support our local Legion with their many good works.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of John Falloon. He will be sadly missed by many. May you find comfort in knowing the community is thinking of you at this sad time.

Sympathy to the family and friends of Sharon Lloyd. Sharon passed August 23 in Edmonton. Sharon grew up in our district and drove bus for many years. Sharon was my cousin and has many cousins, two nephews and many friends still living in the district. Sharon leaves her three children and many grandchildren grieving. She loved to laugh, and was a great cook. I still remember her Christmas baking – especially her date filled cookies and her nuts and bolts. She was a kind soul and myself and many others are blessed to have known her. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date for Sharon.

A happy 100th birthday to Gord Woollard. He reached this milestone on August 26. Gord was honoured with a birthday party Sunday, August 27, at the Emo Legion. Gord is the last living veteran that is a member of the Emo Legion. May you enjoy many more years of good health.

Robin’s 2 cents

Man outside phone booth: “Excuse me you have been on the phone for twenty nine minutes and haven’t spoken a word.”

Man inside: “I am talking to my wife”.