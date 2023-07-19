Emo Legion hosting special beer and burger night

The Emo Legion Branch #99 is hosting a special beer and burger night this Thursday, July 20 starting at 5 p.m. This event is to help support the Wendy Wrolstad family in their scleroderma journey. During the evening, the draw for the live edge picnic table will be made. Be sure to come out and support the Wrolstads during this trying time.

Happy 70th birthday to Nell Godin and Judy LaBelle. Nell reached this milestone birthday on July 16 and Judy will on July 25. The gals were honoured with a surprise birthday party last Saturday, July 15. Many friends and family members attended. Our community wishes them both many more happy years.

Also a happy 50th birthday to Father Thomas celebrating his 50th birthday July 22. Your friends and family hope your day is filled with God’s blessings.

Glen Ward won the June gas draw from Devlin’s Corner Store. Be sure to enter the draw every time you purchase $40 of gas or more.

A reminder that land taxes are due July 31.

Diane Nordstrom has been hired to fill the position of landfill waste haul attendant at the LaVallee landfill site. She is in charge of directing the trucks where to dump, collecting and keeping records, the weigh bills and taking samples of materials being dumped.

Diane comes with many years of experience with this type of work. I’ve been told by people involved in the municipality that she’s doing an excellent job and has even planted flowers at the landfill site.

Jim Allen is the landfill attendant until a permanent attendant is hired.

Last week I had an article in paper about Amanda Galusha’s educational path. I would like to add a bit more to that article that wasn’t printed last week.

Amanda is the daughter of Ralph Galusha and Tamara Robson and is my niece. I, along with Tamara and Aunt Nancy Galusha attended Amanda’s graduation on June 19. We also attended the class of 2023 EUC convocation reception with her.

My favourite memory regarding Amanda’s education is when she was in a primary grade, she said to her parents at the supper table one evening, “I don’t know what we’re doing at school tomorrow but Mrs. Weir said, ‘heads are going to roll.’”

I wish Amanda all the best on her further studies, I’m extremely proud of her and know she will make the world a better place to live in!

Robin's 2 cents

