Emo Legion honouring Remembrance Day

The Emo Legion Branch #99 will once again take great pride and diligence in honouring Remembrance Day on November 11. There will be a church service at the Legion at 10 a.m., a freewill lunch at 12:30 p.m. and a Remembrance Day Supper at 5 p.m. Tickets for the supper are $20 for adults and $10 for youth 12 and under.

More information to follow next week with the times of Cenotaph services.

The Emo Legion will be hosting Beer and Burger this Friday November 1. There will also be a meat draw with meat being provided by KB Ranch. There will also be a Country Dance beginning at 7 p.m. with music provided by Dwight Tank. Admission is $5. Enjoy an evening of music and dancing.

There will be a Christmas Tea and Bake sale hosted by St. Mary’s Church on November 17 from 2-4 p.m.

Sincere sympathy on the unexpected passing of Julie Lutz to her family and many friends. Julie passed October 3. She was a spit fire and one could feel her warmth, sense of humour and love of life wherever she was in a room. Her faith was very important. She will be sadly missed.

There will be a Seniors Coffee break for anyone 55+ on November 5 at the Devlin Hall. This event is from 1-3 p.m.

Fall is upon us which means clocks get turned back. Be sure to set clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday (November 2).

Robin’s 2 cents

Several men are in the locker room of a fitness club after a bout of exercising. Suddenly a cell phone sitting on a bench rings. One of the men picks it up.

“Hello?”

“It’s me. Are you at the club?” replies a female voice on the phone.

“Uh, yes.”

“Well I’m at the mall, and I just saw a beautiful dress that I absolutely have to have. It’s only $1,500. Can I buy it?”

“I guess if you like it that much.”

“Oh thank you sweetie! I’ll see you later!”

The man hangs up and surveys the locker room. “Anybody know whose phone this is?”