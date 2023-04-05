Emo Legion Good Friday Fish Fryset to go; advance orders required

The Emo Legion is hosting its annual Good Friday Fish Fry April 7. Tickets are still available at the at the Legion (club room), Tompkins Hardware or Tompkins Outdoors. Advance tickets only will be sold – the cost is $20 for adults, and $10 for children age ten and under. Legion members pay $18 and must show valid Legion card at time of purchase. Take-outs will be available from 4-4:45 p.m. Call the Legion at 482-2250 for more information. This is always a delicious meal, hats off to all the organizers, cooks and volunteers that help make these events possible for our district.

Spring Fever Days takes place April 13-15. One of the many events taking place this year is the annual Pancake Breakfast held at the Christian Reform church. This takes place Saturday (April 15) from 7:30-10 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken, with all proceeds assisting the Emo Clinic and Emo Health Care Centre with recruiting a doctor for Emo and surrounding area. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

The Guthrie United Church Spring Fling held Saturday (April 1) at the Devlin Hall was a lovely afternoon. The event was well attended. Everyone enjoyed the delicious desserts served, the baking tables and the penny table offered something for all attending. Good job Guthrie members. Already looking forward to next year’s.

Donna Kiwolski retired from her teaching career last Friday (March 31) Donna started supply teaching in our district in 1992. She taught at many schools including Crossroads and her last years have been spent at Sturgeon Creek School. Our district wishes her all the best on her retirement, may you enjoy your future endeavours.

Our district sends Wendy Wrolstad caring thoughts and prayers for a full recovery. Wendy has been struggling with health issues. Hoping Wendy and her family know many people are supporting them at this time.

Happy to say Lois Shine is home from the hospital. Wishes for a full recovery are being sent from our community.

The winner of the March gas draw held at Devlin’s Corner Store was Brett Schram. He won $50 to be spent at the store. Be sure to enter the draw every time you purchase $40 in gas or more.

A reminder that youth baseball is looking for help to be able to run a successful baseball season for youth. There is a need for an organizer, coaches and volunteers. Call Lucille MacDonald at 275-8247 if you can help out.

AG Day take place may 6th. at the Barwick Hall from 9a.m. to 4p.m.

Lunch tickets can be purchased at the door. Caul’s catering will be providing the lunch.

I’d like to wish everyone a happy and blessed Easter. May you enjoy the entire Easter weekend.

