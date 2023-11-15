Emo Holly Daze coming up soon

The annual and always favoured Emo Holly Daze are coming soon. This year’s dates are December 1 and 2. Many traditional events take place every year some being the Friday night parade, tree lighting, fireworks, food drive, vendor markets, soup and bun at the Emo Legion both Friday and Saturday and much more to make this a fun-filled two days.

One of the important events happening again this year is Stuff A

Cruiser. This takes place Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverleaf Grocers. All donations go to the Emo Food Bank. Volunteers are needed to collect donations – please call Charlene at 807-486-3455 or 806-275-8841 to volunteer or for more information. It’s a great way for students to earn volunteer hours for their high school requirements.

Beer and Burger, a meat draw and an old time country dance featuring George Elliot takes place this Friday, November 17 at the Emo Legion. Beer and Burger starts at 5 p.m. and the dance at 7 p.m. There will also be Beer and Burger December 1. Please note meat draw tickets can be purchased in advance, and you don’t have to be at Beer and Burger to win the draw.

A notice that Guthrie United Church will hold church services this Sunday, November 19. the time of the service this week has changed to 10:00 a.m.

A happy 75th birthday to Ron Redford. Ron enjoyed his birthday with a family meal and happily many family members attended.

Congratulations to Caitlin and Brad DesRosier on the birth of their first child. Sophie was born November 7. Proud grandparents are Brendan and Patty Hyatt and great grandparents Mel and Carol Hyatt.

Members of the Dance Hall Renovations Committee will be selling 50/50 tickets at Cloverleaf Grocers and Couchiching Complex this Saturday, November 18. Tickets are $20 and the draw will take place December 26.

The first seniors gathering takes place next week Thursday, November 23, from 1-3 at the Devlin Hall. This will be an afternoon of visiting, enjoying coffee and tea and some good old fashioned baking. And for those who wish to, bring cards or a game. Hoping to see many out for this enjoyable afternoon.