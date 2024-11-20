Emo Holly Daze coming soon

The always enjoyed Emo Holly Daze takes place December 6 and 7.

As always, the parade will take place Friday night (December 6) at 6 p.m. There will be hot chocolate and cookies served during the parade. The Emo Hospital Auxiliary will be accepting non- perishable food items during the parade. All donations go to the Emo Food Bank. Donations will be accepted at the hot chocolate stand.

Stuff A Cruiser will be taking place from 10-4 on Saturday (December 7th.) at Cloverleaf Grocers. All non-perishable food and cash donations are donated to the Emo Food Bank.

More information to follow on Holly Daze events in next weeks news.

The LaVerendrye General Hospital Auxiliary will host “The Spirit of Christmas Silent Auction” on December 1. This event takes place at Couchiching Multi Use Building starting at 2 p.m. Admission is $6. This is always an afternoon of fun and socializing. Coffee, Tea and desserts will be available for all to enjoy! There will be a Penny Table, Bake Sale, Roulette Wheel and Pick-a-Present.

All proceeds to purchase Spacelab Patient Central Monitoring System.

Our Lady of the Way CWL Christmas Tea and Bazaar takes place this Saturday (November 23) from 1:30-3 p.m. This takes place at Our Lady of the Way School Gym.

Our Lady of Good Counsel CWL in Rainy River will be hosting their Christmas Tea and Bazaar on Sunday ( November 24) from 1-3p.m at the church.

Both of these Tea and Bazaars offer baking and many other items to purchase. Come out to both events and enjoy an afternoon of fun and fellowship.

Happy birthday to Nicole Cain, Nicole turned 50 on November 15th.Family and friends celebrated this special occasion birthday with Nicole with a birthday supper in international Falls.

Happy 70th. birthday on November 23rd. to Doug McBride. Doug and Solly will enjoy an Edmonton Oiler’s game in Edmonton to honour Doug’s 70th.

Here’s sending happy birthday wishes to both Nicole and Doug, and wishes for many more upcoming birthdays!

The Senior’s gathering on December 3 will be a potluck luncheon (replacing the regular coffee gathering – please note the time of event has also been changed) The luncheon will be from noon until 3 p.m. Bring your favourite hotdish, salad or dessert. If you have any questions call Pat at 276-3042. Everyone 55+ is invited.

Hoping to see many people out.

Sending get well wishes to Lois Shine. Lois was hospitalized earlier in the week. The community sends caring thoughts and hope she’s out attending her many events soon.

Bob Wepruk turned 90 years old ( in Bob’s case 90 years young) on November 16th. He was honoured with a party hosted by Kathy (Bob’s daughter) and (son-in-law) Steve Taylor. What a party it was, about 70 people attended from the many walks of Bob’s life, family, friends, square dancers and many of Bob’s musician friends. Birthday well-wishers travelled from Thunder Bay and Winnipeg to attend. The party started with music being played by Bob, George Elliot, Kim Basaraba, Bev Eliuk, and Andy and Wanda Taylor. Delicious food and cake was served. The district and beyond wishes Bob a happy 90th and many more birthdays to come!

December 14th. there will be a Christmas centre peace making event. This is for seniors 55+ and takes place at the Devlin Hall starting at 10 a.m. Bring your own base, yule log or whatever you wish along with decorations. Some decorations will be supplied. Also bring glue guns and whatever you feel is needed.

Sending Cindy Kellar wishes for a full and speedy recovery. Cindy underwent surgery earlier in November and has had some setbacks. She’s happy to be home and feeling better. Caring thoughts and prayers from the district.

The Emo Legion Beer and Burger held last Friday (November 15th.) was enjoyed by many. A large crowd attended to enjoy the tasty food and socializing. The winner of the meat draws were won by Val Rose and Lori Cress. Meat was supplied by Greensides in Devlin. Please note the next Beer and Burger is December 13.

The Emo Legion will host its annual Crafts Galore during Holly Daze (December 6/7) with soup and sandwiches being served both days. More information to follow.

Robin’s 2 cents

Country units of measurement:

Next door = 1-2 minutes

Right up the road = 5-10 minutes

A couple miles = 10-20 minutes

Not too far = 20-50 minutes

A little ways = over an hour

A pretty good drive = 2 hours+