Emo Fair looking to hire for paid roles

The Rainy River District Agriculture Fair is just around the corner and the fair board is looking to hire gate attendants and grounds keepers. These are paid positions. Call Joe Bodnar for more information at 807-276-8637.

Wendy and Chad Wrolstad were the winners of the live edge picnic table. The draw was made last Thursday (July 20) at a special Beer and Burger night. The Emo Legion Branch #99 generously hosted this event. The evening was extremely well attended. Wendy shared with me, “Chad and I hadn’t even purchased tickets – someone bought us one.” She was very humble and surprised about their winning.

The Emo Legion will hold a Country Jam August 25. featuring George Elliot. There will be a Phil Schram old time country dance in Barwick on August 18. Both of these dances start at 7 p.m.

A happy 65th birthday going out to Charlene McTavish. Char’s birthday was July 24. May she celebrate many more birthdays. A big thank you for all you do at the Emo Food Bank and your many other volunteerisms.

Congratulations to Riley Caul and Chelsea Janveau on the birth of their first born child. Bennett Wilfred Jerry Caul was born July 20. Proud grandparents are Keith and Jodi Caul and Amie and Rusty Janveau and great grandparent Lois Caul (the late Wilfred Caul).

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Betty Ellman. Betty lived many years in Devlin. She and her husband Art raised their family in Devlin. I remember Betty’s love for coffee. She had a wonderful heartfelt laugh. She is fondly remembered by many people that knew her.

Sincere compassion and sympathy to the family and friends of Jonelle Haas. She was a friendly, joyful person. Her passing leaves an emptiness in the hearts of many. May you find comfort knowing you are in the district’s thoughts and prayers at this sad time.

Sympathy to the family and friends of Jeridt Barnard. He will be missed by his family and friends. The district is thinking and praying for all those mourning this loss.

Robin’s 2 cents

A wife had taken the newly purchased car on a trip to the grocery store. A half hour later, she called home.

Wife says: Hello dear… it’s about the car. I got some GOOD news and some BAD news

Husband: Well, tell me the good news first.

Wife: The air bag works.