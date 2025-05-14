Emo Country Jam takes place Friday

There will be a Country Jam this Friday, May 16, at the Emo Legion. There will be no food available and no Beer and Burger in support of Rainy River First Nations fish fry.

All are welcome to come out and enjoy an evening of country music and dancing.

The Emo Walleye Classic is just around the corner, taking place May 22 – 24. The boat parade takes place Thursday, May 22. A new event has been added to this year’s tournament; Family Trivia Night takes place Friday, May 23. This event will be held at the arena following weigh-ins. Party Rock will be in full gear to ensure it’s a fun event.

Cornerstone Christian School will offer a roast beef supper on Saturday night. Call 482-3838 for details if required.

The Devlin Guthrie United Church will be selling homemade pies and coffee.

Food trucks will be serving food throughout the tournament. A penny table along with numerous other events will be available for all to enjoy.

Weigh-ins take place on Friday starting at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 3:30 p.m.

To date, 31 teams have registered to fish in this popular fishing tournament.

Congratulations to Julie Martin and Van Paul Allan on the birth of their daughter Sonya Jade Allan. Sonya was born May 5. Proud grandparents are Dave Martin and Loretta Martin and Helen Allan and great-grandfather Larry Gover.

Congratulations to Dallas Hyatt and Kyle Pyrozyk on the birth of their first born child. Elliott Mervin was born April 27. Proud grandparents are Pat Hyatt and Tracy Neilson, Jaime and Dave Hay and Rhonda and Greg Pyrozyk and great-grandmother Gayle Hyatt.

The Sunset Country Palliative Care Committee is hosting their annual Pushing Up Daisies Fair on May 28, at Rainycrest in the Hallett Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Those attending will have the opportunity to explore formational booths and connect with local services offering support for those involved with the end-of-life journey. This years event’s also features powerful keynote speakers you won’t want to miss.

If you require more information contact Laura McCormick at 276-2483 or Norma Reather at 274-2347 ext. 211.

Robin’s 2 cents:

She: I can see myself walking down the aisle with you!

He: Not likely… I do all my shopping online!