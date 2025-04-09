Devlin Guthrie United Church hosts Easter tea and bake sale Saturday

The Devlin Guthrie United Church is hosting an annual Easter Tea and Bake Sale this Saturday, April 12, from 2 – 3:30 p.m. at the Devlin Hall. The admission is $5 for adults, 6-12 years $3 and 5 and under are free. There will be desserts served, bake tables, and penny tables for all to enjoy.

Donations of baking and penny table items are greatly appreciated. Contact Trudy at 275-0420 or Charlene at 276-8841 if you wish to donate.

The Christian Reformed Church will host its annual Pancake Breakfast on April 26, during Emo Spring Fever Days. The breakfast will be from 7:30 – 10:00 a.m. Pancakes, sausages, and beverages will be served. This is a goodwill offering with monies raised donated to the cost of the MRI for our local hospital.

This is always a well attended and enjoyed meal and time of socializing.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Sharon Bellamy. Sharon was a fun loving and witty lady. She always had the ability to see the best in everyone. Sharon and Richard enjoyed their home and years spent together in Devlin.

Sending sympathy to the family and friends of Jim Norris. Jim lived many of his years in the Burriss area and will be remembered by many.

Congratulations to Dawn Booth and Laurie Beadle on winning a trip to Portugal. They heard this lucky news April 1, when their names were drawn for the Kiwanis Trip of the Month. May you two seasoned travellers enjoy every minute of this trip. And send postcards home!

Reminders of upcoming events that you won’t want to miss:

-The Emo Legion Branch #99, Good Friday Fish Fry is on April 18, at the Emo Legion. Advance ticket sales only. Adult Tickets are $20, and children 10 and under are $10.

Legion members pay $18 and must show your valid Legion card at the time of purchase, good for one meal per membership.

Take-out meals will be available and must be picked up from 4- 4:45, eat in supper served in the Legion hall from 5-6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Legion clubroom, Tompkins or Tompkins Outdoors.

Emo Spring Fever Days takes place April 25 and 26 this spring. Always a great two days of sales, free draws and “Seeing What Emo Has To Offer.”

The Emo Women’s Museum is looking for two students for summer employment at the Museum. The pay is $17.25 per hour plus vacation pay. For more information contact Mary: dave.mary.goodman@gmail.com or Rose: rosemariasharpe@yahoo.com





There will be a LaVallee Senior’s coffee gathering on April 15 at the Devlin Hall from 1 – 3 p.m. There will be a presentation with speakers Laura Wilson and Norma Reather speaking on Advanced Palliative Care and Palliative Care. Donna O’Sullivan and her team of paramedics will also be on hand to take blood pressures and other vital signs and to answer any questions you may have.

The LaVallee Seniors committee is hosting a Bingo on April 17, starting at 1p.m. at the Devlin Hall. All seniors 55 plus are invited. Cost is $20 for 20 games.

The Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society is hosting a Hometown Hoedown on Saturday, May 9, at the Emo LaVallee Arena. Tickets are $75. Caul’s catering will provide a meal of prime rib, BBQ chicken and all the fixings. The Sean Taylor Band, a country music band from Winnipeg, will perform. There will be live and silent auctions, line dancing games and much more. Contact Sherri Hay at 276-0783 or Joe Bodnar at 276-8637. Monies raised are for continued upgrades at the Emo Fair Grounds.

The Emo Walleye Classic takes place May 23-24. Volunteers are needed and would be greatly appreciated. Call Tanya Smith at 807-629-6737 to volunteer or for more information.

Hats off to the organizers, presenters, Caul’s catering, volunteers and all others that were part of making the 2025 Ag Day a success. The trade show promotes farming and agriculture enthusiasm and knowledge during a day of bringing many people together.

Robin’s 2 Cents:

A wife was making a report to a police officer.

“I sent my husband out to the garden to fetch a cabbage for the evening dinner pot,” she said. “I waited and waited but he didn’t come back. So, finally I went out to look for him and there he was lying dead in the cabbages!”

“Oh, how terrible,” exclaimed the policeman. “What did you do?”

“I opened a can of peas,” she replied.