Dance Township Association hosting a walleye fish fry

The Dance Township Community Association is hosting a Walleye Fish Fry this Sunday October 27 from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the newly renovated Dance Hall. Tickets are $25 for adults, 5-12 years $12 and 4 and under free. The meal includes walleye, salads, beans, buns, homemade desserts and all the fixings. Take-outs are available from 3:30-5:00 p.m. There will be a 50/50 draw and a silent auction.

Advance Tickets at Tompkins, Devlin’s General Store, Northwoods Gallery, Cloverleaf, Sunset Ford, Fort Frances General Supply. The Dance Hall is located on Hwy. 613 N, 16 Kms. turn left Dance Hall Rd.

Once again there are many reasons to celebrate in our area. Milestone birthday recently celebrated are many.

Happy 90 birthday to Glen Jackson on October 19. Glen was treated with a well deserved birthday celebration at the Emo Legion on Friday evening. Over 100 well wishers attended. And fun was had by all those attending.

Glen Jackson and Karen taking a member to sit in Glen’s antique vehicle. Glen turned 90 on October 19th. Over 100 people attended a birthday party with guests travelling from Taiwan, North Carolina, Alberta and Toronto.

Norm Cain turns 80 on October 23. A family gathering was held Sunday at his home, with memories shared, laughs and sharing Norm’s 80 years.

Denise Donaldson reached her 60th birthday on October 9 with family, well wishers and her CWL ladies making her birthday special.

Happy 60th to Craig McQuaker. Craig celebrated this birthday on October 20.

Your family, friends and district send all four of you birthday wishes and hoping you all enjoy many more years of health and happiness!

The Emo Thrift Shop is in need of volunteers. This would involve lifting and carrying items. Please call Carol at 275-8861 or 487-2512.

The next Emo Legion Beer and Burger is November 1. Winners of last week’s meat draw were Reg Johnson and Reg Wilson. Meat was purchased from Sunrise Meats.

There will be a Corn Hole tournament November 8. Registration is on Emo Legion’s Facebook page.

The next Coffee Gathering for Seniors is November 5. This is from 1-3 p.m. All seniors 55+ are invited. This is made possible from monies received from Government grants.