Dance Hall Walleye Supper fundraiser a huge success

The Dance Township’s Association Walleye Fish Supper was a huge success. Close to 200 meals were serviced with delicious walleye, beans, salads, homemade desserts and much more. Joanne Hyatt was the lucky winner of the 50/50 draw winning $220.00 The evening was enjoyed by all attending and seeing the new hall renovations added to the evenings pleasure. The Dance Hall committee would like to thank all that supported the supper. Also thanks to all the volunteers that donated their time. All monies raised will be put towards further renovations to the hall. A special thank you to Keith Munro, who attended this event and being persistent about making his carrot cake and wild rice casserole even though his health hasn’t been great. Keith is one of the instrumental and key people in seeing the hall is once again able to be used and enjoyed by many. Keith has relocated to southern Ontario with family, Cory and Theresa for the winter.

Although the meal was a lot of work and commitment, the Dance Hall Committee are already making plans for another fish fry this spring.

Joeann Hyatt working in the kitchen along with many other volunteers, who made for a successful Walleye Supper! – Robin McCormick photo

Remember Day is November 11th. and Cenotaph services are as follows: Emo Cenotaph 11a.m.

Devlin Cenotaph 12:00 p.m.

Barwick Cenotaph 1:30

Stratton Cenotaph 2:00 p.m.

RR First Nations Manitou Cenotaph 2:45 p.m.

The Emo Legion Branch #99 will have a church service to honour all veterans at 10a.m. and a free will lunch at 12:30 p.m. The annual Remembrance Day dinner is at 5p.m. Tickets are $20 each and youth 12 and under $18. Call the Emo Legion at 482-2250 for more information.

The Rainy River Branch # 54 is hosting a Remembrance Day supper, the meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. The cost of the roast beef dinner is $20.00. Contact the Rainy River Legion 852-3544 for more information if needed.

St. Mary’s CWL will be having their annual Christmas Tea and Bazaar on November 17th. from 2-4 p.m. The enjoyable day will be made up of baking, prizes, 50/50 draw, sewing table and much more. This promises to be a fun afternoon.

Our Lady of the Way Catholic Women’s League, Stratton will hold their Christmas Tea and Bazaar on Saturday November 23rd. This will take place in Our Lady of the Way School gym. This will be a delightful afternoon, so be sure to attend.

Our Lady Of Good Counsel CWL in Rainy River will be hosting their Christmas Tea and Bazaar on Sunday, November 24th. at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Rainy River. Come out and enjoy an afternoon of visiting and fellowship plus enjoy the many items for sale.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Lee Hyatt. The community and beyond are holding you in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time.

Sending sincere sympathy to the family of Rheta (Morrish) Jeffrey. Rheta had lived many years in Fort Frances and had been living in St. Thomas, Ontario at her time of passing. Rheta is the oldest in the Morrish family and passed at age 87. Rheta’s brother Tom was next in birth order. She will be sadly missed. Sending prayers and caring thoughts to all of Rheta’s family and friends.

Happy retirement to Glenda Greenier. Glenda had been the baker at Cloverleaf Grocers for over thirty years. Glenda went to work in the wee hours of the morning but that never took the smile from her face, as she served customers. Her ability in decorating cakes was beyond measure. Glenda was honoured with cupcakes served and many, many people signing a card on her last day of work , Tuesday October 29th. She will be missed. Here’s wishing Glenda all the best in her retirement.

Happy 65th. birthday to Doug Hyatt. Doug reached this milestone birthday on November 6th. Your community sends you wishes for many years of continued health and well being.

The next Beer and Burger at the Emo Legion takes place November 15th.

Last Fridays (November 1st.) meat draw was won by Lois Shine and Herb Johnson. KB Ranch provided the meat.

There will be a Seniors Coffee Gathering (age 55+) on November 19th at the Devlin Hall from from 1-3 p.m. Donna Osullivan and Katie Stearns will be at this coffee gathering, taking blood pressures and available to discuss health concerns with anyone interested. These gatherings are made possible by funding from the Ontario Government.

Trudy Badiuk was the lucky winner of October’s Devlin’s General Store gas draw. Be sure to sign up every time you purchase $40 in gas or more. The monthly winner receives a $50 voucher to be spent at the store.

Robin’s 2 cents

Brothers Ted and Tom went camping in the desert. They set up their tent and soon fell asleep. Some hours later, Ted wakes his younger brother.

Ted: “Tom, look up and tell me what you see.”

Tom: “ I see millions of stars.”

Ted: “So what does that tell you?”

Tom: “Well, astronomically speaking, it tells me that there are millions of galaxies and potentially billions of planets. Meteorologically, is seems we will have a beautiful day tomorrow. What’s it tell you, Ted?”

Ted: “It tells me that someone stole our tent!”