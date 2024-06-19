Crossroads once again closes out school year with Fish Fry finale

Crossroads School once again ended their school year with their traditional fish fry finale. Well over 300 people attended the finale and the weather cooperated fully. A walleye supper with all the fixings, plus entertainment made up of Brynlee Libiak playing guitar and singing a country favourite Wagon Wheel, Dale Allen’s dance group entertained and Dennis Smith once again performed his popular Abracadabra magic show made for an enjoyable night. Much visiting was enjoyed and the always favourite ice cream cone topped off the night.

Hats off to everyone involved in this undertaking.

Happy 50 wedding anniversary wishes going out to Grant and Emily Watson in June 14. A wonderful anniversary party was held at their home for family and friends. Well wishers from Winnipeg and Thunder Bay attended. May you enjoy many more happy years of marriage.

Grant and Emily Watson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 14. The happy couple was surrounded by family and friends for the event.

Congratulations to Everett Chojko-Bolec and Brooke VanDrunen as they welcome Nixon Chojko-Bolec into their family. Nixon was born June 12th. Proud grandparents are Greg and Myrna VanDrunen and Cindy and Mark Chojko-Bolec.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Billy Hamilton. Your community is thinking of you at this sad time.

Last Fridays(June 14) Beer and Burger held at the Emo Legion was enjoyed by many. The meat for the meat draw was provided by KB Ranch and Cindy Westover won both meat draws. The Seniors Carpet Bowling members donated two $25.00 gift cards from Cloverleaf Grocers and these draws were won by Kevin Low and Karen Pelepetz.

Beer and Burger is finished for the season and will resume in the fall.

Robin’s 2 cents

Mildred, the church gossip and self-appointed monitor of the church’s morals, kept sticking her nose into other people’s business. Several members did not approve of her extra-curricular activities, but feared her enough to maintain her silence.

She made a mistake, howevewr, when she accused Frank, a new member, of being an alcoholic after she saw his old pickup parked in front of the town’s only bar one afternoon. She emphatically told Frank (and several others) that everyone seeing it there would know what he was doing!

Frank, a man of few words, stared at her for a moment and just turned and walked away. He didn’t explain, defend, or deny. He said nothing. Later that evening, Frank quietly parked his pickup in front of Mildred’s house…walked home… and left it there all night. You gotta love Frank!