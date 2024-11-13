Christmas teas and bazaars a sure sign Christmas is drawing near

Christmas Teas and Bazaars are a sure sign Christmas is nearing. St. Mary’s CWL will host their annual Tea and Bazaar this Sunday November 17 from 2-4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children age 7 and under. There will be a 50/50 draw. Baking, prize tables, sewing tables. A kids zone, clothesline items, mini draws and much more. Come out and enjoy a lovely afternoon of fun and fellowship.

Our Lady Of The Way CWL Christmas Tea and Bazaar takes place Saturday November 23. This takes place at Our Lady of the Way School Gym, Stratton from 1:30-3pm. This event is sure to be enjoyed by all that attend.

Our Lady of Good Counsel CWL in Rainy River will be hosting their Christmas Tea and Bazaar on Sunday November 24 at the church. This Tea and Bazaar will be from 1-3 p.m. Come out for an afternoon of Christmas baking and festivities.

Another sure sign Christmas is approaching is the annual Holly Daze. This event takes place December 5 and 6 in Emo. Always a fun filled weekend, including a great parade and many other enjoyable activities. Be sure to mark it on your calendar!

Happy 75th birthday to Kathy Judson on November 5. Kathy was honoured with a birthday party at the Emo Legion Sunday November 10 with many well wishers attending.

Kathy Judson’s 75th was celebrated with family and friends on Sunday.

Happy 50 birthday to Shane McQuaker on November 11. Shane was taken by surprise with a party held in his honour on Saturday November 9.

Congratulations to Casey Grant and Kait on the birth of their son Brooks Brendan. Brooks was born November 9. Proud grandparents are Frances and the late Brendan (Ben) and great grandfather Neil Grant.

Congratulations to Nicole Cressman and Bill Angus on their recent engagement. Bill purposed on Nicole’s birthday, September 26. Nicole and Bill recently moved to our community.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Rose (Caul) Tweedie. Rose passed November 4, leaving a heavy heart with many. Rose was a loving, dedicated mother. She loved to sing and found great pleasure in being part of the St. Mary’s choir and church. Rose’s life expanded to many good causes and concerns. She will be dearly missed.

The next Seniors Coffee will be Tuesday, November 19 from 1-3p.m. at the Devlin Hall. This is for all Seniors 55+. Donna O’Sullivan and Katie Stearns, both paramedics will be at this coffee gathering to take and record blood pressures and offer their assistance in health care concerns seniors are interested in discussing.

Seniors gathering on December 3 will be a potluck luncheon from noon to 3 p.m. Bring your favourite hot dish, salad or dessert and enjoy a meal together. If you have any questions regarding pot-luck or some seniors function call Pat at 276-3042 The Senior’s Gatherings that have been truly enjoyed for almost a year are made possible by funding from the Ontario Government.

The Emo Legion will host a Beer and Burger and meat draw this Friday evening. Tickets for meat draw can be purchased and it’s not necessary to be at the Beer and Burger event.