Cheers to Canada Day organizers

Cheers to organizers and volunteers to both Emo and Barwick who were part of the July 1st festivities. Parades, ball tournaments, fire department displays, kids games, dunk tanks, excellent food booths, vendors and much more made up for a great July 1st holiday.

One could feel the enjoyment of family and friends as people from far and near took in the day’s events.

A happy 60th birthday to Tracy Hyatt. Tracy reached this milestone birthday July 3. Wishing you many more happy years from your many family and friends.

Congratulations to Carmen Godin and Jordan Carlson on the birth of their daughter, Violet Rain. Violet was born June 16. Proud grandparents are Leona and Dave Jones and Larry Godin and Christine Joubert and great grandparents Pam and Murnie Allan, Murray Carlson and Josie and John Walrad.

Also congratulations to Gabrielle and Jeremy Nussbaumer on the birth of their son Jacques. Jacques was born June 15.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Garry Curtis. May all that are grieving draw strength in knowing the district is holding you in our prayers and thoughts at this time of loss.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Dorothy Taylor. Dorothy raised her family in Burriss with husband Charlie. She lived a long life of 101 years. I will always remember her love of flowers – many a flower garden is made up of donations of her plants.

Congratulations to Lenny Petkau and Presley McQuaker. The couple were wed Saturday July 1st. Proud parents are Jason and Stacey McQuaker and Henry and Beth Petkau. Your community wishes you many happy years of marriage.

Congratulations to Manuel and Katrina Hensmann on the birth of their first child. Liam Arnold was born Friday June 30. Proud grandparents are Henry and Beth Petkau and Arnold and Bridgett Hensmann.

The Emo Museum’s summer hours are Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Their annual Pie Social is this Thursday 12-3 p.m. The students will also be having a yard sale starting July 12 at the Museum. There will be crafts on Thursday mornings. Contact the museum at 482-3991 or Facebook register. Like and follow the

Rainy River District Women’s Museum on Facebook.

Robin’s 2 cents

A husband suggested that he and his wife go to the pub separately to relive their first date. So he walks over to his wife at the bar and asked, “Hi gorgeous, can I buy you a drink?”

Wife replied, “Get lost, I’m not falling for that again.”