Castin’ For Cash bass tourney takes place this weekend

The annual “Castin For Cash” bass tournament takes place this weekend July 5/6. Bill and Nell Godin along with volunteers always see to a fun tournament. Weigh-ins are at 4p.m. both days. Talk On The Street food booth will be serving up great food. To date 42 teams from both Northwestern and USA have signed up. Be sure to take this event in, it’s always is a great time.

The Emo Museum will be opening July 8 and their annual Pie Social will be Wednesday July 10 from 11:30-3:00. A slice of homemade pie and a drink for $7. This social is a fundraiser for the Museum. The Museum has hired a full time student for the summer and there is the possibility of hiring a part time student. If this happens, the Museum will be opened Saturdays. Anyone interested in joining the Museum board can contact Mary Goodman. All volunteers are welcome. The next Museum Meeting is July 5 at 5 p.m. at the Museum.

Congratulations to Debbie Zimmerman on her recent retirement. Deb was honoured with an appreciation luncheon at Tompkin’s Hardware. Debbie had been employed at Tompkin’s for 24 years. She shared it’s a great work family. Debbie was very grateful for her send off and thanks all her fellow workers that made her last day memorable.

Also sending Mary Anne deGroot and Amy Spicer retirement wishes as these two lovely ladies retire from Donald Young School. They will be greatly missed.

Our community sends all three ladies many year’s of retirement bliss and most importantly “Doing whatever they want”.

The Seniors Committee will soon be busy planning events in anticipation of receiving funding from NOHFC (Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation)

Seniors watch for further information in upcoming Devlin news.

Sending Graham McTavish wishes for a full and speedy recovery. Graham underwent heart surgery in Toronto on June 26th. He is hoping to be home this week. Our community is keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.

The district sends sincere condolences and prayers to the family and many friends of Joey Angus. Words can not express the sadness the district is feeling and how we all wish we had words or acts of kindness that would help at this time. May all grieving know you have the caring and support of many.

There will be a Celebration of life for Sharon Lloyd on July 5th. at the Metis Hall (714 Armit Ave. Fort Frances) from 1-3 p.m. Sharon passed August 23 in Medicine Hat Alberta. If you were fortunate to know this greet lady come out and share your memories with all attending.