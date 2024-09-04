Beer and Burger starting for the season

The Emo Legion starts up its Beer and Burger for the upcoming season this Friday, September 6. This also includes a meat draw at each event. Tickets for the meat draw can be purchased in advance. The winner does not have to be present to win the meat draw. Doors open at 5 p.m. for Beer and Burger and the event finishes at 7 p.m.

Carpet bowling also starts up this week at the Emo Legion on Thursday, September 4, starting at 9:30 a.m. This also offers a lunch for the cost of $10.00.

A reminder that the Emo Legion is selling tickets for the Scott Woods Concert. This event takes place September 19 at the Townsend Theatre. Tickets are $45 and cash only is accepted.

The Emo Legion is hosting an evening with a Johnny Cash impersonator on September 28. Adam T will be the performer. Tickets are $25. Call the Legion at 482-2250 if more information is required, or stop by and purchase your tickets.

The LaVallee Senior’s Committee is starting coffee gathering for the upcoming season. This event starts September 10 at the Devlin Hall and will be from 1-3 p.m. Home baking will be served. This is open to for all seniors 55+. Bring card or board games if you wish.

Congratulations to Diana McTavish on her recent retirement. Diana’s last day of employment at the OSB plant was August 30. Diana had worked 27.5 years at the mill, since its start up. Diana started her employment in Finishing, moved to the Quality Department, maintenance planning and finished by assisting in the Production Department as an environmental coordinator. Diana’s looking forward to being more available to hang out with her grandkids. A retirement luncheon was held in Diana’s honour at her workplace on Thursday, August 29. The district of family, friends and co-workers sends Diana wishes for many happy years of retirement!

Trevor and Mary Croswell along with Cathy Lepore would like to congratulate their children, Ashley Croswell(from Emo) and Marc Lepore (from Vaughan ON) on their marriage. The wedding was held August 2, 2024 at a beautiful venue in Thornton ON.

The couple will be travelling up north for a wedding reception on September 7. Come and celebrate with them at the Emo Legion at 7 p.m. and enjoy an evening of visiting and dancing.

Happy 50th anniversary to Alex and Laurie Anderson. The couple celebrated this special anniversary on August 31. The district sends you wishes for many more happy years of marriage.

The annual Naicatchewenin Fall Bass/Walleye tournament takes place September 13-14. Those wishing to register a team can do so via Facebook, text or call Connie at 807-276-7998.

Canadian Mental Health is offering all people to partake into fall with Mood Walks. This is a walking program designated with four elements: spending time in nature, being physically active, making social connections and well being tips and insight. These walks are held weekly in Emo, meet at the NWHU 76 Front St. The walks begin at 1:30 p.m. Contact Tamara at 807-274-2347 ext. 202 or Norma at 807-274-2347 ext. 211.

Walks are also being held in Rainy River, the walks will change location every week in Rainy River. Contact Tamara at 807-2347 ext. 202 or Andrea Bouvier at 807-274-2347 ext. 213.

The walks will be held weekly until October 17.

The Rainy River Legion Branch 54 Bingo starts Sunday, September 8 at 1 pm. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Robin’s 2 cents

For those of my generation who do not, and cannot, comprehend why Facebook exists: I am trying to make friends outside of Facebook while applying the same principles. Therefore, every day I walk down the street and tell passers-by what I have eaten, how i feel at the moment, what I have done the night before, what I will do later, and with whom. I give them pictures of y family, my dog and of me gardening, taking things apart in the garage, watering the lawn, standing in front of landmarks, driving around town, having lunch, and doing what anybody and everybody does every day. I also listen to their conversations, give them “thumbs up” and tell them i “like” them. And it works just like facebook. I already have four people following me: two police officers, a private investigator and a psychiatrist.