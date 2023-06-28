Barwick hosts Canada Day fun

Barwick is the place to be on Canada Day, July 1. The small, ambitious community has a day packed with fun events. The parade hits the street at noon. The Iron Club will be there with their display of antique cars. A baseball tournament will take place with some fierce competition as teams from all over the district will be playing for the championship.

Kids games, food booths and beer gardens help to make the day “have something for everyone.”

There will be an Old Time Country Dance from 7-10 p.m. admission is $10 and that includes a light lunch.

Be sure to enjoy Canada day with family and friends in Barwick or anywhere in our district that events are taking place.

The Municipality of LaVallee has hired Nolan MacDonald for the position of summer student. All the best on this endeavour Nolan.

Congratulations to Sarah Wright on her June 15th. Graduation. Sarah graduated from the University of Alberta with her Masters in Education, specializing in Indigenous People’s Education. Proud parents are Craig and Della McQuaker.

A spaghetti supper fundraiser was held Saturday evening (June 24th) for Wendy Wrolstad, her husband Chad and their two daughters Marly and Mya. The event was a very heartfelt event for not only Wendy, Chad, and their daughters but also for the many family members and friends who attended. Over 460 tickets were sold and the Legion saw many meals being served and enjoyed. Wendy was diagnosed with Systemic Scleroderma before Christmas. Their many family members and friends felt a need to help out with rising expenses for Wendy and Chad. The money raised from meal tickets and a Silent Auction will most definitely help out immensely.

Both Wendy and Chad gave heart felt speeches to express their gratitude.

They were touched that people from all over the district were in attendance. Wendy shared that seeing so much support from Blackhawk and Finland was heartwarming, because that’s where she grew up. When asked if they were surprised by the turnout, tickets sold and the immense support both Wendy and Chad responded that they weren’t, because they know what a supportive, caring community we all live in. Words couldn’t express their sincere thankfulness to all who organized, volunteered, bought tickets, donated and many other ways people supported the spaghetti supper. All the best to Wendy, Chad and their family. You are in the districts thoughts and prayers at this sad time. I’m sure many people feel good being able to help out financially and equally important with emotional support!

Sending well wishes for a full speedy recovery to Jo Bragg. Jo recently went through an emergency surgery. Happy to say she’s home and doing well!

Sincere sympathy to the family of June Desserre. June passed last week in Dryden Hospital. June was a sister to Bev Hyatt(King). Of the six sisters sadly all but Doreen have passed. Many nieces and nephews and other family members live in our district. We send them all caring thoughts and prayers.

Robin’s 2 cents

Never approach a Bull from the front, a donkey from behind or an angry wife from any direction!